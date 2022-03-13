Single-use Centrifuge System Market to Expand at 5.5% CAGR from 2021 to 2031, TMR Report

ALBANY, N.Y., March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Analysts at TMR estimate the single-use centrifuge system market to reach a valuation of US$ 400.5 Mn 2031. Rapid growth of the life sciences industry is projected to fuel the growth of single-use centrifuge market in the upcoming years. Single-use centrifuge systems are widely used in the field of genomics and proteomics for isolation of genetic material and other biological components from sample solution even at low concentration at low temperatures.

Furthermore, the demand for single-use centrifuge system with rising applications in biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and food & beverage industries primarily for the separation of desired components from sample solutions is anticipated to propel the single-use centrifuge system market.

Led by the U.S., North America held the leading share of 38.5% of the single-use centrifuge system market in 2020. Early commercial availability of technologically advanced products is a key factor fueling the expansion of the single-use centrifuge system in the U.S. Furthermore, strong focus on R&D and establishment of clinical and diagnostic laboratories that are integrated with technological tools fuels the growth of single-use centrifuge system market in the region.

Single-use Centrifuge System Market – Key Findings of Report

An array of functional advantages of benchtop centrifuge product segment accounts for its leading share of the single-use centrifuge system market. This includes cost-effectiveness, versatility, easy-to-use, small size, and considerably lightweight in comparison with continuous flow centrifuge systems. Applications of single-use centrifuge system for day-to-day activities of laboratories is further driving innovations in benchtop single-use centrifuge system.

Demand of single-use centrifuge system elevates for cell harvest/clarification due to significance of consistent results, ease of application, and speed and linear scalability. Besides this, combining single-use centrifuge system with precipitation effectively converts cell harvesting step from a two-stage into a single-stage operation and thus, saves time as well as money.

Hospitals and diagnostic centers display the leading demand for single-use centrifuge system. Growth of large diagnostic laboratory chains and hospital chains that handle extremely large volume of biological samples on an everyday basis steers the demand for single-use centrifuge system.

Prospects of growing demand for single-use centrifuge system from pharmaceutical & biotechnology end-use segment to add new revenue streams to the single-use centrifuge system market. This is due to its advantage of reduced cleaning cost, fewer hardware requirement, and faster turnaround time.

Several applications of single-use centrifuge system in vaccine manufacturing, blood processing, and cell harvesting, among others, along with advantages of safety and hygiene, are driving manufacturers to develop improved products

Rise in awareness about the availability of equipment for dependable early diagnosis and treatment leading to the increase in the number of diagnostic tests carried out in public and private laboratories boosts demand for single-use centrifuge systems

Single-use Centrifuge System Market – Growth Drivers

Wide applications of single-use centrifuge systems in the life sciences industry for separation of desired components fuels the growth of the single-use centrifuge system market

Demand to process large volume of biological samples in hospitals and diagnostic laboratories for disease detection propels the single-use centrifuge system market

Single-use Centrifuge System Market – Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the single-use centrifuge system market are;

Beckman Coulter Inc.

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Pneumatic Scale Angelus

Sartorius AG

Merck KGaA

Alfa Laval

GEA Group Aktiengesellsschaft

The single-use centrifuge system market is segmented as follows;

Single-use Centrifuge System Market, by Type

Benchtop Centrifuge

Continuous Flow Centrifuge

Single-use Centrifuge System Market, by Application

Vaccine Manufacturing

Blood Processing

Cell Harvest/Clarification

Others

Single-use Centrifuge System Market, by End-user

Hospitals & Diagnostic Centers

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Blood Banks

Academic & Research Institutes

Others (Clinical Laboratories, etc.)

Single-use Centrifuge System Market, by Region

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



U.K.



France



Italy



Spain



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China



India



Japan



Australia & New Zealand

&

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

& GCC Countries



South Africa



Rest of Middle East & Africa

