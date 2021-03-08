SinglePoint Completes Acquisition of Box PureAir, LLC to Sell AIRBOX, an American Made, High-Proficiency Energy Efficient Air Purification Technology

Box Pure Air now has over 200 reps through various partnerships in multiple states including Florida, South Carolina, North Carolina, Oregon, Washington, and Arizona. The company is headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina and continues to focus on schools and offices working towards returning to normal operations and continues to deliver solutions across multiple verticals.

AIRBOX products are designed, built, and certified to government standards, and meet the FDA's enforcement policy guidelines for air purifiers during COVID-19, as well as Department of Education (DOE) requirements, and OSHA, CDC, and ASHRAE conformance. AIRBOX is UL listed and uses only CERTIFIED HEPA filters in all its Safe Air Plan applications. To date, Box PureAir has submitted bids in excess of $50 million to schools across Florida, North Carolina, Texas, and more.

As outlined in a recent article, schools will need to spend time and money improving airflow using HVAC systems, stand-alone HEPA air filtering systems or even just by opening windows if students, teachers and staff are to return safely to in-school learning. "The state of ventilation in schools in the United States right now is woefully inadequate," Richard Corsi, Dean of the College of Engineering and Computer Science at Portland State University, told a forum hosted by The Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security at the Bloomberg School of Public Health."1 The American Society of Civil Engineers said nearly 41% of schools have issues with HVAC systems, which is a "significant concern."2

School facilities (K-12) represent the second largest sector of public infrastructure spending, after highways, and yet there is no comprehensive national data source on K-12 public school infrastructure. Available data indicates that 53% of public-school districts report the need to update or replace multiple building systems including HVAC systems. Meanwhile, public schools increasingly serve a secondary function as emergency shelters and community resource facilities during man-made or natural disasters, and facility upgrades are needed to effectively fulfill this important community purpose. Nearly 41% reported issues with HVAC systems, a significant concern for facilities where children routinely spend eight hours a day. In order to provide healthy and safe 21st century learning environments, it is estimated that the nation should be spending $87 billion per year on capital needs.3

"With poor ventilation, viral particles can build up in the air in a classroom, cafeteria or hallway. 'If you look at all the high-profile outbreaks -- same underlying factors -- no masks, low ventilation. It doesn't matter if it's spin class, ice hockey, camps, classrooms, choir practice or restaurants, (it's) the same underlying factors,' Joseph Allen, who directs the Healthy Buildings Program at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health."4

On Saturday, March 6th, Legislators passed The American Rescue Plan5. The American Rescue Plan is designed to help quicken the United States' recovery from the economic and health effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and the ongoing recession. Within the American Rescue Plan is a stated $130 billion to safely reopen schools across the nation, including ventilation and improving indoor air quality (Indoor Clean Air, "IAQ") to create safe indoor environments with clean air. With the continued focus on improving IAQ and ventilation, Box PureAir is committed to providing a solution. Box PureAir has options in development for retrofit solutions into current HVAC systems that will improve the existing system and provide world-class air purification at reduced costs and necessary maintenance to these systems.

"As a company, we are striving to drive better living in health, primarily through providing renewable energy solutions. We believe clean air is an important expansion of our energy efficient environmental platform. While different than solar, we believe this acquisition represents a synergistic opportunity and has the potential to meet the present and growing demand for safe, cost-effective solutions that provide a better air quality environment to schools and commercial businesses. As parents, we should all ask ourselves if our children, teachers and administrators are breathing safe air at school. We believe that the AIRBOX product line, which was designed and engineered based off clean room protocols can provide increased ventilation and clean air to all common area indoor environments including schools. We now look forward to hitting the ground running with the Box PureAir team to help reopen schools and businesses and provide confidence in the air quality in shared spaces," commented Wil Ralston, President of SinglePoint.

AIRBOX's Dynamic Room Purge Technology significantly enhances existing room ventilation systems and can be installed in minutes. The AIRBOX technology purges respiratory aerosols, including bacterial and viral pathogens, from the Breathing Zone and has been scientifically proven to remove >99.99% of all particles, including SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19). The Dynamic Room Purge Technology increases the air exchange rate by 2-5 times, depending on the size of the room and the number of AIRBOX Purifiers deployed, far exceeding ASHRAE air exchange requirements of standard room ventilation systems alone. AIRBOX is regulated by the US Environmental Protection Agency and state governments as a pesticidal device. Accordingly, AIRBOX air purifiers are produced in an EPA-registered facility and packaged and labeled in accordance with EPA regulations under FIFRA section 2(q)(1) and 40 CFR Part 156.

SinglePoint and its subsidiaries are transforming the traditional solar energy model and is committed to growing its national footprint to create a true national network. With its initial focus on solar energy, the SinglePoint is building a foundation for future expansion opportunities including energy storage, energy efficient appliances and solutions that address remote power and that provide solutions for better, safer environments in the places we live, work, learn and play. The Company has previously announced its intention to build a national network of licensed installers that will leverage existing offerings, increasing revenues and efficiencies related to installation timelines but also have the ability to implement to deploy solutions and or products that have consumer and small business owner demand. Many of the solar installers carry multiple licenses within each state including HVAC and electrical in addition to solar.

The Company is leveraging synergistic acquisitions, products, and partnerships to generate revenue in the solar industry by providing renewable energy solutions to consumers and small businesses. The Company plans to become the single point for a customer's energy and efficiency needs, to drive cleaner healthier living through environmental improvement.

