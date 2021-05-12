SinglePoint to Present at the Q2 Virtual Investor Summit

PHOENIX, May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SinglePoint Inc. (OTC: SING) ("SinglePoint" or the "Company"), a company focused on providing renewable energy solutions and energy-efficient applications to drive better health and living, today announced that Wil Ralston, President of SinglePoint will present at the Q2 Virtual Investor Summit on Tuesday May 18th at 1:15 PM ET.

In addition to the presentation, management will be available to participate in virtual one-on-one meetings with qualified members of the investor community who are registered to attend the conference. For more information about the conference, please visit the conference website.

A live video webcast of the presentation will be accessible on the Investors page of the Company's website (www.singlepoint.com) and archived for 90 days following the event.

About SinglePoint Inc.

SinglePoint Inc. is a renewable energy and sustainable lifestyle company focused on providing environmentally friendly energy efficiencies and healthy living solutions. SinglePoint is initially focused on building the largest network of renewable energy solutions and modernizing the traditional solar and energy storage model. The Company is also actively exploring future growth opportunities in air purification, electric vehicle charging, solar as a subscription service, and additional energy efficiencies and appliances that enhance sustainability and a healthier life. For more information, visit the Company's website (www.singlepoint.com) and connect on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Investor Contact:

JTC Team, LLC

Jenene Thomas

833-475-8247

[email protected]

SOURCE SinglePoint Inc.

