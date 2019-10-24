SinglesCruise.com is Offering Two Festive and Unforgettable New Year’s Cruises

"Our New Year's cruises enable singles to enjoy the fun and revelry of counting down to the new year on an extraordinary cruise ship with like-minded travelers," said Sharon Concepcion, Vice President of Leisure Operations for SinglesCruise.com. "There is no better way to spend New Year's than on a cruise and our singles cruises offer an easy, convenient and exciting way to celebrate the holiday while enjoying a unique and festive atmosphere and making new friends."

Seven-Night Cruise on Norwegian Encore Cruise



The seven-night Norwegian Encore voyage, from December 29–January 5, 2020, departs from Miami. This soon-to-be-launched ship has been described as one of the "most innovative and modern" in the cruise industry. It features a quarter-mile long oceanfront promenade, the two-story Horizon lounge, a "VR wonderland," a comedy and night club and a top-deck racetrack suspended 13 feet over the side of the ship. Norwegian Encore also has world-class restaurants featuring choice cuts of Hartley Ranch Premium Black Angus Beef, French cuisine, fresh seafood creations and Hibachi grill.

The Norwegian Encore itinerary includes:

San Juan – This capital of Puerto Rico features exquisite beaches, lush rainforests and verdant mountainsides. Among the many sightseeing opportunities are a visit to the El Yunque Rainforest, or viewing the island's iconic Spanish architecture, colonial buildings, cobblestone streets, plazas and 16th century citadel El Castillo San Felipe del Morro. This Caribbean island gem also offers world-class dining, shopping and nightlife.

St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands – On this most cosmopolitan of the U.S. Virgin Islands, travelers can lounge on the white sand beaches or take a dip in the turquoise waters at locations like world-famous Magens Bay or Coki Point. Among other activity choices are a visit to Coral World at Ocean Park, walking up the historic 99 steps that lead to the national landmark Blackbeard's Castle or spending time shopping in the island's famed downtown shopping district.

Tortola, British Virgin Islands – The largest of the British Virgin Islands, activities here range from relaxing on spectacular beaches to swimming through the colorful coves and granite boulders of The Baths on Virgin Gorda. Visitors can also zipline through and over a rain forest canopy or view the island's historic botanic gardens, rum distillery and ancient government buildings and estates.

Six-Night Carnival Magic Voyage

The six-night cruise on Carnival Magic, from December 29 – January 4, 2020, departs from Ft. Lauderdale. This ship is the first to feature a ropes course at sea, the focal point of its SportsSquare outdoor recreation area. Other onboard entertainment options include Hasbro's life-size The Game Show, live production shows and musical performances, a nightclub and Skybox Sports Bar. The ship also has a scenic half-mile outdoor wraparound promenade deck and dining options that include seafood, barbecue, Italian, Mexican and Mongolian cuisine.

Ports of call on this voyage include:

Half Moon Cay, The Bahamas –A stunning private island in The Bahamas, Half Moon Cay features powder soft, white sand beaches and vibrant turquoise waters. It is sprinkled with colorful, two-story beach villas and thatched cabanas that can be rented. For adventurous singles, shore excursion activities include kayaking through Bone Fish Lagoon, snorkeling with and touching silky-smooth stingrays and riding horseback on land and sea.

Amber Cove, Dominican Republic – Named after the amber stone mined on the northern side of the Dominican Republic, visitors can hike through hills and beautiful landscapes to the natural, breathtaking Waterfalls of Rio de Damajagua. Other popular options include ziplining, swimming with dolphins at Ocean World or interacting with squirrel monkeys at Monkeyland. Adjacent to the cruise port there are picturesque floating cabanas, an Aquapark and an array of open-air restaurants, bars and shops.

Grand Turk – Considered one of the world's top diving destinations, this scenic island features many exquisite white sand beaches and stunningly crystal-clear waters. Activity choices include snorkeling, scuba diving or taking a boat ride to watch the acrobatic Atlantic Humpback whales as well as interact with stingrays. Travelers also can tour the Turks and Caicos National Museum, the Grand Turk Lighthouse, the Salt House and marvel at the Bermudian and colonial style buildings and ruins.

Concepcion recommends that singles consider pairing the New Year's cruise on Carnival Magic with the eight-day Southern Caribbean voyage on that same ship which departs December 21 to create one extraordinary holiday journey that encompasses two weeks and multiple ports of call on back-to-back voyages. The Dec. 21 cruise includes visits to Grand Turk, La Romana in the Dominican Republic, Curacao and Aruba.

Travelers are encouraged to book as soon as possible, particularly if they wish to take advantage of SinglesCruise.com's one-of-a-kind roommate matching program.

For more details on SinglesCruise.com's vacation offerings, whether cruises or land-based adventures, visit www.singlescruise.com or call 800-393-5000.

