Singtel and Trustwave Earn Acclaim from Frost & Sullivan for Their Managed SD-WAN and Security Services, Respectively

"Singtel offers an enhanced hybrid network with SD-WAN backed by a strong underlay network. A one-stop service provider, it offers comprehensive management, consulting, and professional services that cost effectively enhance network agility, efficiencies, visibility, and control," said Divya Prasad Senior Industry Analyst. "With a focus on creating industry-leading experiences through its customer experience centers, it manages activities end to end, from SD-WAN pre-purchase to aftersales."

Singtel's SD-WAN offering includes flexible deployment and is available as a fully managed or customer self-managed service. In addition, the company combines its managed SD-WAN solutions with network connectivity, integrated security, and cloud connect services at a competitive price point. Singtel's packages offer complete service-level agreements, ensuring best-in-class service quality.

Bill Chang, Chief Executive Officer, Group Enterprise at Singtel said, "Since the onset of the pandemic, we have been helping businesses, from large enterprises to SMEs, accelerate their digital transformation. With Singtel's extensive SD-WAN network, we have been able to deliver enahanced analytics capabilities to help businesses achieve greater efficiency in their business operations and processes. Through our subsidiary Trustwave, we also provide built-in cyber security defence in our solutions which has been important in combating the growing cyber risks as enterprises digitalise. These awards are an affirmation of the value we bring to our customers. But we want to do more as their business partner – and with our rapid development of 5G capabilities, we look to unlock the benefits of a 5G-enabled reality with even more innovative solutions."

Similar to Singtel, Trustwave has a large global footprint, with nine global SOCs and over 2,000 security professionals to support its extensive MSS portfolio. This maximizes the company's threat detection and response capabilities and increases its security operations efficiency. Trustwave embeds its in-house expertise and flexible MSS into businesses' security programs and environments to block evolving threats effectively. In addition, the company leverages and combines its global capabilities with the local cybersecurity resources of Singtel and Optus under a single global corporate identity to help businesses embrace digital transformation securely.

"The company's Trustwave Fusion platform enables joint solution development and seamless integration to optimize threat detection and security operations efficiency," noted Vivien Pua, Industry Analyst, Cybersecurity. "Its broad portfolio focuses not only on traditional MSS but also on proactive threat hunting, managed application control, cloud-based security services, Internet of Things (IoT), and operational technology (OT) security services. This breadth of application sets Trustwave apart from competitors as well as enables it to tailor its security service solutions to fit the needs of different organizations."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents the Customer Value Leadership award to the company that has demonstrated excellence in implementing strategies that proactively create value for its customers, with a focus on improving the return on the investment that customers make in its services or products. The award recognizes the company's unique focus on augmenting the value that its customers receive, beyond simply good customer service, leading to improved customer retention and customer base expansion.

Frost & Sullivan presents a Company of the Year Award to the organization that demonstrates excellence in terms of growth strategy and implementation in its field. The award recognizes a high degree of innovation with products and technologies and the resulting leadership in terms of customer value and market penetration.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

