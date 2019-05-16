SinkTech™ to Debut Commercial Automated Three-Compartment Sink at National Restaurant Association Show®

CHICAGO, May 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SinkTech™ was recently chosen by the National Restaurant Association Show ® as a recipient of the 2019 Kitchen Innovations ® Award. SinkTech™, alongside 25 other award recipients, will be a product honoree at the interactive Kitchen Innovations Showroom at the 2019 National Restaurant Association Restaurant, Hotel-Motel Show ®, this weekend, May 18-21 in Chicago at McCormick Place. For the first time ever, show attendees will be able to see the commercial version of SinkTech™ at the KI Booth #2440, as well as the Chicago Bar Shop Booth #4680.

SinkTech is a complete automation of the three compartment sink, an area unchanged for over 100 years. Automating the three-compartment sink with consistent levels of soap, sanitizer & maintaining the correct temperature of water at all times, brings considerable savings to the to the food/beverage establishment by conservation, compliance, increased profit margins, and higher customer retention.

SinkTech™ is technology that automates the three-compartment sink to help bars and restaurants more easily remain compliant with corporate policies and health code regulations. It uses sensors to determine water levels, temperature and cleanliness. It automatically drains and fills sinks and saves time, energy, water and money. It is compact, installs without plumbing and does not interfere with washing or scrubbers. It is connected to the cloud for data on usage and automated ordering processes.

"We are proud to be a recipient of this year's KI Awards, as it reaffirms that our technology is resonating with those looking for a solution that is low cost, resource efficient and helps to meet internal and external compliance requirements," said David Ruder, CEO of SinkTech™. "The three-compartment sink is only the beginning of our plan to develop a suite of technologies focused on efficiency and compliance in the operations of foodservice establishments."

The KI Awards program has earned a reputation for defining the gold standard of foodservice equipment innovations. Winning products are chosen by an independent panel of judges looking for innovative new equipment that reflect the trends and topics most important to foodservice operators today, delivering advancements in speed, efficiency, safety and more.

About SinkTech™

SinkTech™ is a revolutionary system that combines automation and cloud computing, forever changing the management of sinks in bars and restaurants. It is an eco-friendly solution for compliance, increased productivity, and it increases profit margins by reducing labor, product waste, and costly compliance issues. For the latest news on SinkTech™, please visit http://sinktech.com.

About National Restaurant Association

Founded in 1919, the National Restaurant Association is the leading business association for the restaurant industry, which comprises more than one million restaurant and foodservice outlets and a workforce of 15.1 million employees. We represent the industry in Washington, D.C., and in partnership with 52 state associations, we advocate on our industry's behalf in states and locations across the nation. We manage the leading food safety training and certification program (ServSafe); a unique career-building high school program (the NRAEF's ProStart); and sponsor the industry's largest annual trade show (National Restaurant Association Show May 18-21, 2019, in Chicago). For more information, visit the Show on social at Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

