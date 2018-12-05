Sino Agro Food. Inc Provides Quarterly CEO Prepared Remarks and Q & A
09:19 ET
GUANGZHOU, China, Dec. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
Sino Agro Food, Inc. (OTCQX: SIAF | OSE: SIAF-ME), operates in the People's Republic of China, and focuses on the production and distribution of high protein food including seafood and cattle.
Attached to this release are third quarter Prepared Remarks by SIAF's CEO, Mr. Solomon Lee. Prepared answers to questions submitted by shareholders are also attached.
CONTACT:
Peter Grossman
Investor Relations
+1-(775)-901-0344
Nordic Countries
+46-(0)-760-495-885
