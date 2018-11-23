Sino Agro Food, Inc. Reschedules Quarterly Review

Sino Agro Food, Inc. (OTCQX: SIAF) (OSE: SIAF-ME), is a company focused on high protein food including seafood and cattle.

Sino Agro Food Inc. has replaced its quarterly audio conference call scheduled for December 7, 2018 with a text only review with prepared remarks and questions and answers. These will be posted to the Company website December 14, 2018.

Peter Grossman
Investor Relations
+1(775)901-0344
info@sinoagrofood.com

Nordic Countries
+46(0)760-495-885

