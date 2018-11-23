Sino Agro Food, Inc. Reschedules Quarterly Review
21:55 ET
GUANGZHOU, China, Dec. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
Sino Agro Food, Inc. (OTCQX: SIAF) (OSE: SIAF-ME), is a company focused on high protein food including seafood and cattle.
Sino Agro Food Inc. has replaced its quarterly audio conference call scheduled for December 7, 2018 with a text only review with prepared remarks and questions and answers. These will be posted to the Company website December 14, 2018.
Contact:
Peter Grossman
Investor Relations
+1(775)901-0344
info@sinoagrofood.com
Nordic Countries
+46(0)760-495-885
This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com
http://news.cision.com/sino-agro-food/r/sino-agro-food--inc--reschedules-quarterly-review,c2693770
The following files are available for download:
SOURCE Sino Agro Food
Share this article