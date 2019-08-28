Sino Agro Food Posts Brokerage Procedures for Merkur Delisting
SIAF Will Trade Exclusively in U.S. OTC Market After September 10th
Aug 28, 2019, 19:31 ET
GUANGZHOU, China, Aug. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sino Agro Food, Inc. (OTCQX: SIAF) (OSE: SIAF-ME), a company focused on high protein food including seafood and cattle ("SIAF"), previously reported that it would delist from the Merkur market in Oslo.
SIAF contacted the main brokerage companies that its Scandinavian shareholders use, and has posted information learned regarding recommended procedures shareholders can elect before SIAF's shares are delisted at the Merkur Market:
CONTACT:
Peter Grossman
Investor Relations
+1 (775) 901-0344
info@sinoagrofood.com
Nordic Countries
+46 (0) 760 495 885
The following files are available for download:
Release
https://mb.cision.com/Public/13869/2890956/97b7db566e558a13.pdf
Merkur Market Delisting Procedures
SOURCE Sino Agro Food
