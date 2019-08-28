Sino Agro Food Posts Brokerage Procedures for Merkur Delisting

SIAF Will Trade Exclusively in U.S. OTC Market After September 10th

News provided by

Sino Agro Food

Aug 28, 2019, 19:31 ET

GUANGZHOU, China, Aug. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sino Agro Food, Inc. (OTCQX: SIAF) (OSE: SIAF-ME), a company focused on high protein food including seafood and cattle ("SIAF"), previously reported that it would delist from the Merkur market in Oslo.   

Link to Procedures  

SIAF contacted the main brokerage companies that its Scandinavian shareholders use, and has posted information learned regarding recommended procedures shareholders can elect before SIAF's shares are delisted at the Merkur Market: 

http://www.sinoagrofood.com/merkur-market_delisting-proceduresMerkur Market Delisting ProceduresMerkur Market Delisting Procedures

CONTACT: 
Peter Grossman 
Investor Relations  
+1 (775) 901-0344 
info@sinoagrofood.com  

Nordic Countries 
+46 (0) 760 495 885

