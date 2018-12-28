Sino Agro Food's Second Aquafarm Granted Dragon Head Enterprise Status

GUANGZHOU, China, Dec. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Sino Agro Food, Inc. (OTCQX: SIAF | OSE: SIAF-ME), is an agricultural technology company focused on high protein food including seafood and cattle.

Built by Sino Agro Food Inc. in 2014, aquafarm 2 ("AF2") has been awarded provincial Dragon Head Enterprise ("DHE") status. AF2 is now owned by Tri-way Industries Ltd. ("TRW"), a Hong Kong based corporation. TRW was spun out from SIAF in 2017 as a pure aquaculture company, transferring all SIAF's joint venture aquaculture interests and assets. SIAF holds a 36.6% equity interest in Tri-way.

Dragon Head Enterprise is a prestigious and increasingly uncommon stature awarded on the basis of size, financial performance, products, competitiveness, and influence on societal benefits and positive upstream and downstream industries. It confers potential benefits in the form of government grants or financing, tax exemptions, favorable policies, and support of infrastructure and technology.

DHE status validates Tri-way's A Power Recirculating Aquaculture System ("APRAS"), which the company believes is the leading technology in the world for indoor raising and harvesting of seafood and shrimp from post larvae through full growth.

