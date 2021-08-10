SinoCorrugated and SinoFoldingCarton 2021 Hybrid Tradeshows Conclude in Shanghai

For the first time, SinoCorrugated and SinoFoldingCarton took place as hybrid events, merging the established on-site offering with interactive digital networking opportunities. Leveraging state-of-the-art digital technologies, the hybrid exhibitions continue fostering diversity throughout the packaging industries' ecosystems and empowering visitors and exhibitors in building their supply chains and expanding their business partnerships.

"Every year, international and domestic buyers and suppliers gather on these two major platforms where they can discover and showcase the latest developments and ground-breaking innovations. In this special year, SinoCorrugated and SinoFoldingCarton continued to build on the success of previous editions to deliver the biggest-ever events with a hybrid mode that features innovative digital services to support more diverse groups of visitors and exhibitors, injecting fresh impetus into the two industries despite the lingering effect of the pandemic" said Alex Wang, assistant vice president of RX China.

Led by industry insiders and experts, online audiences embarked on eleven live exhibition tours from July 14-16, which allowed the virtual attendees to gain new insights and discover innovative products brought by 80 leading suppliers in the packaging and printing industry. The online tours were delivered with themes around solution, product, and supplier so audiences could join the live streaming sessions according to their needs and areas of interest.

The online platform will remain open for another month with all hybrid functions still available. In addition, 4-days of live streaming playbacks of SinoCorrugated and SinoFoldingCarton 2021 can be viewed on YouTube.

With months of preparation, including information collection and supply-demand pairing, 415 online matchmaking meetings were arranged during the exhibition between 207 onsite exhibitors and 127 online buyers from India, Malaysia, Egypt, Japan, Russia, Vietnam, Nigeria, Australia, the Philippines, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, among other countries and regions.

Furthermore, 350 live guided virtual tours and social connections were given by onsite specialists, named "Running Man", directly to those online buyers who sent in real time requests. During the four days, the "Running Man" service enabled 120 online international buyers from the US, Sudan, Canada, Malaysia, India, Russia, etc. to connect with 200 exhibitors.

One of the biggest highlights of SinoCorrugated, established to honor and reward the companies, teams and individuals who made exceptional contributions to the global corrugated industry over the past year, was the World Corrugated Awards (WCA). The 2021 winners were announced who clinched eight awards in the categories of Innovation, Business Management and Social Value.

The Best Application Innovation Award:

Mondi

Zhi Hui Jia

Best Design Innovation Award:

Klingele Papierwerke

Jian Zhen Technology

Best Material Innovation Award:

Tat Seng Packaging (Suzhou) Co., Ltd.

SCG Packaging Co., Ltd

Humanism Practice Award:

Union Carton Industry

Pacific Millennium

The 2022 edition of the SinoCorrugated and SinoFoldingCarton exhibitions are slated to run from April 7-9 next year. The three-day trade shows will be held in Shenzhen World Exhibition & Convention Center, China. For more information, please follow the official accounts of SinoCorrugated and SinoFoldingCarton on Facebook, YouTube and LinkedIn, or visit:

https://www.sino-corrugated.com/en-gb.html

https://www.sino-foldingcarton.com/en-gb.html

SOURCE RX China