Sinovant Sciences to Present at the 37th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
Jan 02, 2019, 20:00 ET
SHANGHAI and BEIJING, Jan. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sinovant Sciences today announced that Dr. Xinan Chen, Executive Chairman, and Dr. Rae Yuan, President, will present an overview of the business at the 37th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco, CA.
The company's presentation is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. Pacific Time on January 10, 2019 at the Westin St. Francis.
About Sinovant
Sinovant is a Chinese biopharmaceutical company dedicated to conducting globally innovative biomedical R&D in China to meet the needs of patients in Greater China and around the world. Sinovant's mission is to develop and commercialize new medicines that address the most pressing public health challenges in China while simultaneously advancing Chinese biopharmaceutical research abroad. For further information, please visit www.sinovant.com.
Contact
Xinan Chen, MD
Executive Chairman
xinan.chen@sinovant.com
SOURCE Sinovant Sciences
Share this article