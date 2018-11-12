Sinovant Sciences to Present at the 37th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

SHANGHAI and BEIJING, Jan. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sinovant Sciences today announced that Dr. Xinan Chen, Executive Chairman, and Dr. Rae Yuan, President, will present an overview of the business at the 37th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco, CA.

The company's presentation is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. Pacific Time on January 10, 2019 at the Westin St. Francis.

About Sinovant

Sinovant is a Chinese biopharmaceutical company dedicated to conducting globally innovative biomedical R&D in China to meet the needs of patients in Greater China and around the world. Sinovant's mission is to develop and commercialize new medicines that address the most pressing public health challenges in China while simultaneously advancing Chinese biopharmaceutical research abroad. For further information, please visit www.sinovant.com.

Contact

Xinan Chen, MD

Executive Chairman

xinan.chen@sinovant.com

