Sinoveda's Patented Pharmaceutical Platform Technology Is Revolutionizing Health

The Health-Science Company Uses Its Innovative Technological Approach to Medicine to Unlock the Science of Healing

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sinoveda is a revolutionary health-science brand that is changing the way consumers can approach health and wellness. As one of seven Canadian companies recognized to have "disruptive technologies," Sinoveda has established itself as a health brand that truly understands how to bring science and nature together. Founders Dr. Yun Tam and Dr. Nuzhat Tam-Zaman are both professional colleagues and spouses. They were raised in Hong Kong and Bangladesh and received extensive education in Pharmacokinetics and clinical evaluation.

"We started Sinoveda as an R&D-focused health-science company that develops pharmaceuticals," says Dr. Nuzhat, "Sinoveda's proprietary 'Platform Technology,' or PPT®, consists of a unique combination of molecular pharmacology, analytical chemistry, and computational engineering and physics. These are the strengths of 'Western medicine' that we've used to inform our approach to pharmaceutical development."

Nuzhat adds that Eastern Medicine also has an integral part both in her and her husband's past as well as Sinoveda's business model. "Unlike conventional approaches of isolating single compounds in developing synthetic pharmaceuticals, we start with botanicals with known therapeutic efficacy. We draw from many of Eastern medicine's most potent healers, such as Dang Gui and Chuan Xiong."

The Sinoveda team uses its PPT® methodology to identify the multiple bioactive compounds within botanicals and other natural elements. The goal throughout this process is to isolate the multiple compounds that work together to produce their collective therapeutic benefit. The information helps the company to isolate, quantify, and standardize these bioactive elements, enabling the Sinoveda team to develop a continuum of consistent, high-quality, patentable products.

The PPT platform is a novel approach to product development. It brings Eastern and Western medicine together to create natural medicinal solutions. These are manufactured in a standardized manner that promises consistent results previously only known in the synthetic pharmaceutical space. In addition, the formulaic, information-driven approach reduces time and cost to market, making Sinoveda's solutions as accessible and affordable as they are dependable.

About Sinoveda:

The name "Sinoveda" is derived from Chinese and Bangladeshi, the two cultures of the company's founders, renowned pharmaceutical scientists and spouses Dr. Yun K. Tam and Dr. Nuzhat Tam-Zaman. Sinoveda was founded in 2006 and is based in Edmonton, Alberta. The health-science company utilizes its founders' 50-plus years of combined experience in drug development to focus on R&D and further pharmaceutical progress, primarily through its proprietary vanguard PPT® (Pharmaceutical Platform Technology). Learn more at sinoveda.com .

