Sintetica CEO Wins Business Worldwide Magazine's Award for Innovative Leadership

LONDON, Sept. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Augusto Mitidieri of Swiss pharmaceutical company Sintetica SA has been named by Business Worldwide Magazine (BWM) as one of the industry's most impressive leaders. He was the outright winner in the category "Most Innovative Pharmaceutical CEO – Europe" in the 2019 BWM CEO Awards, impressing judges for his collaborative approach to management.

The 2019 Business Worldwide CEO Awards aim to identify and honour exceptional leaders from around the globe, across a range of sectors. Unlike other business awards that focus on organisations, the spotlight is on the individuals at their helm and the unique characteristics that set them apart. The intention is that by showcasing their talents and management practices, other business leaders will be encouraged and motivated to achieve similar successes.

Since its establishment in 1921, Sintetica SA has gained an impressive reputation in its field. The company, which specialises in delivering injectable anaesthetics and analgesics, has branches in Switzerland, Germany, Austria, Ireland and United Kingdom and employs 300 people from 29 different nationalities.

In 2011 the company adopted a new culture called 'Sintetica – a great place to work'. Embracing the principles of Human-Centred Organisations (HCO) Augusto Mitidieri favours a collaborative, non-hierarchical organisational structure which encourages employees to flourish. The operations and management structure was changed to give staff increased power and autonomy, in turn has resulting in a happier, more productive environment.

"Passion is a motivating force for the company, and it is important for people to feel that they are making a difference; having a social impact and making change for the better. We encourage people to smile – this improves wellbeing across the company. A true smile is contagious, and it is the identity of Sintetica and its concept of the company being a great place to work," Mr Mitidieri told BWM.

Sintetica SA is in a very exciting period of growth, recently receiving the go-ahead to market a new drug application in the US: a particularly impressive feat for a medium-sized company. The research and development team are also currently working on a new method of post-surgery pain relief that has the potential to completely revolutionise the way acute pain is managed.

This is a company that's clearly going places, and one in which employees are valued throughout.

