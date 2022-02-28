Sinus Dilation Devices Market size worth $ 3.8 Billion, Globally, by 2028 at 8.32% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Sinus Dilation Devices Market" By Product Type (Balloon Sinus, Sinus Stents, Endoscopes), By Patient Type (Adult and Pediatric, and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Global Sinus Dilation Devices Market size was valued at USD 2.4 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 3.8 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 8.32% from 2021 to 2028.

Global Sinus Dilation Devices Market Overview

Sinus is a supreme medical condition that can cause continuous ache and distress in the area near the nose. The use of minimally invasive techniques to heal sinusitis has gained boast in recent times. These techniques have come in handy in pacifying the patients. The diagnosis of sinusitis is much easier as compared to other diseases and disorders. In a lot of cases, it gets self-diagnosed, helping people to seek quick medical aid. Therefore, the total volume of revenues within the Global Sinus Dilation Devices Market is poised to increase alongside advancements in healthcare technologies.

Dilation devices are always under review to look out for better alternatives, creating new revenues for market growth and maturity. The main purpose of the sinuses is to secrete mucus and keep the nasal cavity from drying up. To remove some kind of blockage in the openings of the sinus cavity, sinus dilation devices are used. Stents, endoscopes, along minimally invasive balloon sinuplasty are the different instruments used for sinus dilation.

The surging volume of patients suffering from chronic sinusitis, expansion preferences of the patients towards minimally invasive surgeries, a growing number of benefits of balloon sinuplasty, sinus dilation over conventional sinus surgeries, the prevalence of favorable reimbursement policies of the government are some of the major as well as vital factors which will likely to boost the growth of the Sinus Dilation Devices Market. Furthermore, surging levels of investment in the healthcare sector along with an increasing number of technological advancements will further contribute by generating massive opportunities that will lead to the growth of the Sinus Dilation Devices Market.

Key Developments

In August 2019 , Dalent Medical completed the United States Food and Drug Administration's listing process for its Sinusleeve balloon device for the sell the Sinusleeve balloon device in the state of Florida .

, Dalent Medical completed the United States Food and Drug Administration's listing process for its Sinusleeve balloon device for the sell the Sinusleeve balloon device in the state of . In December 2017 , Intersect ENT, Inc. received the US Food and Drug Administration approval for its SINUVA (mometasone furoate) Sinus Implant to treat recurrent nasal polyps' disease in patients previously operated ethmoid sinus surgery.

, Intersect ENT, Inc. received the US Food and Drug Administration approval for its SINUVA (mometasone furoate) Sinus Implant to treat recurrent nasal polyps' disease in patients previously operated ethmoid sinus surgery. In April 2018 , Intersect ENT, Inc. launched its SINUVA (mometasone furoate) Sinus Implant for the US market. The product is used to treat recurrent nasal polyps' disease in patients previously operated ethmoid sinus surgery.

Key Players

The major players in the market are KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG, Acclarent, Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Entellus Medical Inc., Intersect ENT, Inc., SinuSys Corporation, Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd., Dalent Medical, Medtronic plc, Smith & Nephew plc, Olympus Corporation.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Sinus Dilation Devices Market On the basis of Product Type, Patient Type, and Geography.

Sinus Dilation Devices Market, By Product Type

Balloon Sinus

Sinus Stents

Endoscopes

Sinus Dilation Devices Market, By Patient Type

Adult

Pediatric

Sinus Dilation Devices Market By Geography

North America

U.S

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia Pacific

ROW

Middle East & Africa

& Latin America

