Sinuscope Endoscopes Market to record USD 88.69 Mn incremental growth -- Driven by growing prevalence of sinusitis

NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global sinusitis endoscopes market size is expected to grow by USD 88.69 million, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period. The report has tracked the recent trends and developments in the healthcare equipment industry to estimate the market size. Some of the factors considered include the patient population, incidence rate of the disease, prevalence rate of the disease, disposable income, current healthcare expenditure, and other factors. Understand the scope of the full report. Download PDF Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Sinuscope Endoscopes Market 2022-2026

Technavio categorizes the global sinuscope endoscopes market as a part of the global healthcare equipment market. The parent market, the global healthcare equipment market, includes products and companies engaged in the R&D of a variety of product categories, including capital equipment, instruments, implants, accessories, and consumables that are used for the diagnosis, monitoring, and treatment of various diseases. Technavio considers the combined revenue generated by manufacturers of various diagnostic equipment and devices used across the therapy areas to calculate the size of the global healthcare equipment market.

The market in focus is fragmented due to the presence of a few large, medium, and small-scale vendors. Established players have a strong distribution network, while most other vendors are concentrated in their regional markets. The vendors in the market are competing in terms of price, quality, innovation, reputation, brand identity, and distribution. The rivalry among vendors is intense, which is forcing them to adopt pricing and marketing strategies to retain their existing market shares and seize new market opportunities.

The report identifies ACTEON Group, Amplifon SpA, asap endoscopic products GmbH, B. Braun SE, Ecleris USA, Entermed BV, Happersberger otopront GmbH, Henke Sass Wolf GmbH, HOYA Corp., KARL STORZ SE and Co. KG, Medstar Co. Ltd., Olympus Corp., Optim LLC, Optomic Espana SA, Schindler Endoskopie Technologie GmbH, Serwell Medi Equip P. Ltd., Stryker Corp., Techcord Co. Ltd., and XION GmbH as major market participants. Although the growing prevalence of sinusitis will offer immense growth opportunities, potential complications of sinus endoscopy and the high cost of the procedure will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Request Sample Report Here

The global sinuscope endoscopes market is segmented as below:

End-user

Hospitals



ASCs



Others

Hospitals are the prime end-users for sinuscope endoscopes in the market. The segment is driven by the presence of advanced medical equipment and facilities in hospitals than in ASCs and other healthcare facilities. Moreover, the increasing number of MI techniques, such as endoscopic sinus surgery, which treats nasal polyps, sinusitis, and other recurrent sinus problems, in hospitals is contributing to the growth of the segment.

Geography

North America



Europe



Asia



The Rest of The World (ROW)

North America is the major market, occupying 41% of the global market share. Factors such as the increasing prevalence of sinusitis, technological advances, increasing healthcare infrastructure, and the availability of sophisticated healthcare infrastructure are fostering the growth of the regional market. Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our sinuscope endoscopes market report covers the following areas:

Sinuscope Endoscopes Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the sinuscope endoscopes market, including some of the dominant vendors. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the sinuscope endoscopes market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Sinuscope Endoscopes Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist sinuscope endoscopes market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the sinuscope endoscopes market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the sinuscope endoscopes market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of sinuscope endoscopes market vendors

Sinuscope Endoscopes Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.8% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 88.69 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.2 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 41% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Germany, UK, and China Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ACTEON Group, Amplifon SpA, asap endoscopic products GmbH, B. Braun SE, Ecleris USA, Entermed BV, Happersberger otopront GmbH, Henke Sass Wolf GmbH, HOYA Corp., KARL STORZ SE and Co. KG, Medstar Co. Ltd., Olympus Corp., Optim LLC, Optomic Espana SA, Schindler Endoskopie Technologie GmbH, Serwell Medi Equip P. Ltd., Stryker Corp., Techcord Co. Ltd., and XION GmbH Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

5.3 Hospitals - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Hospitals - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Hospitals - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Hospitals - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Hospitals - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 ASCs - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on ASCs - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on ASCs - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on ASCs - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on ASCs - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 40: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 41: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 42: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 44: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 58: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 70: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 71: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 72: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 73: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 87: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 asap endoscopic products GmbH

Exhibit 89: asap endoscopic products GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 90: asap endoscopic products GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 91: asap endoscopic products GmbH - Key offerings

10.4 Ecleris USA

Exhibit 92: Ecleris USA - Overview

- Overview

Exhibit 93: Ecleris USA - Product / Service

- Product / Service

Exhibit 94: Ecleris USA - Key offerings

10.5 Henke Sass Wolf GmbH

Exhibit 95: Henke Sass Wolf GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 96: Henke Sass Wolf GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 97: Henke Sass Wolf GmbH - Key offerings

10.6 HOYA Corp.

Exhibit 98: HOYA Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 99: HOYA Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 100: HOYA Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 101: HOYA Corp. - Segment focus

10.7 KARL STORZ SE and Co. KG

and Co. KG Exhibit 102: KARL STORZ SE and Co. KG - Overview

and Co. KG - Overview

Exhibit 103: KARL STORZ SE and Co. KG - Product / Service

and Co. KG - Product / Service

Exhibit 104: KARL STORZ SE and Co. KG - Key news

and Co. KG - Key news

Exhibit 105: KARL STORZ SE and Co. KG - Key offerings

10.8 Olympus Corp.

Exhibit 106: Olympus Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 107: Olympus Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 108: Olympus Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 109: Olympus Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 110: Olympus Corp. - Segment focus

10.9 Optim LLC

Exhibit 111: Optim LLC - Overview



Exhibit 112: Optim LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 113: Optim LLC - Key offerings

10.10 Optomic Espana SA

Exhibit 114: Optomic Espana SA - Overview



Exhibit 115: Optomic Espana SA - Product / Service



Exhibit 116: Optomic Espana SA - Key offerings

10.11 Schindler Endoskopie Technologie GmbH

Exhibit 117: Schindler Endoskopie Technologie GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 118: Schindler Endoskopie Technologie GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 119: Schindler Endoskopie Technologie GmbH - Key offerings

10.12 XION GmbH

Exhibit 120: XION GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 121: XION GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 122: XION GmbH - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 123: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 124: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 125: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 126: Research methodology



Exhibit 127: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 128: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 129: List of abbreviations

