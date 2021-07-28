SiO® Beauty Enters Topical Skincare With Debut Of SiO Cryo Collection

SiO's entrance into topical skincare with their Cryo Collection builds on the company's purpose to provide innovative skincare solutions and underscores their success with and support of cryotherapy, which was first introduced with the SiO Cryodrop , an at-home facial tool that combines the benefits of cryotherapy and massage to tighten and sculpt facial contours in 2020.

SiO entered the beauty space in 2016 with the introduction of their silicone décolleté skincare system which revolutionized how women treat chest wrinkles, widely regarded as "sleep wrinkles," by offering an effective, at-home solution. The company continued to extend their patch technology, which uses compression and occlusion for ultimate skin-smoothing and wrinkle-reduction, to include other areas of the face and body.

The new SiO Cryo Collection consists of the SiO Cryo Eye Cream, SiO Cryo Body Cream and SiO Cryo Energy Serum, all of which feature SiO's pioneering Cryo Technology.

SiO Cryo Collection

SiO Cryo Eye Cream , a multi-tasking under eye treatment that harnesses the calming and anti-inflammatory powers of cryotherapy to deliver total eye rejuvenation with high-performance actives to depuff, reduce dark circles and deeply hydrate the delicate and vulnerable eye area.

, a multi-tasking under eye treatment that harnesses the calming and anti-inflammatory powers of cryotherapy to deliver total eye rejuvenation with high-performance actives to depuff, reduce dark circles and deeply hydrate the delicate and vulnerable eye area. SiO Body Cream , an anti-aging firming and toning full-body cream that works to visibly tighten the skin, while the antioxidant blend defends the skin's natural moisture supply and helps ward off environmental stress, leaving the skin visibly hydrated with a radiant appearance.

, an anti-aging firming and toning full-body cream that works to visibly tighten the skin, while the antioxidant blend defends the skin's natural moisture supply and helps ward off environmental stress, leaving the skin visibly hydrated with a radiant appearance. SiO Cryo Energy Serum (new and improved), defends skin's moisture barrier to help reduce water loss and improve hydration while enhancing the look of skin bounce and suppleness.

"SiO's mission has always been to create innovative skincare solutions to help women feel more confident. Our new Cryo Collection was developed both with customer input and our own research and development around the efficacy of cryotherapy, combined with high performance actives and botanical ingredients. This new trio performs and I can't wait for our customers to see and feel the difference in their skin," says Gigi Howard, SiO founder.

Pricing

SiO Cryo Eye Cream $60

SiO Cryo Body Cream $50

SiO Cryo Energy Serum $55

Products can be purchased on SiOBeauty.com. View SiO's store locator here for more information.

About SiO®

SiO Beauty's mission is to help women feel comfortable and confident in their own skin. A leader in product innovation, SiO's portfolio consists of skincare solutions that are transformative, supported by clinical studies, safe and affordable. Founded in 2016 by Gigi Howard and headquartered in New York, New York, the company first pioneered the use of medical-grade silicone patches for cosmetic use on face and body, revolutionizing how women treat "sleep wrinkles" with the debut of the SiO ChestLift. SiO extended its skincare product range to include advanced topical skincare in July 2021. For more information visit www.siobeauty.com.

@SiObeauty

Media Contact

MediaCraft

212.206.9192

[email protected]

SOURCE SiO®

Related Links

http://www.siobeauty.com

