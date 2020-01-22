SiO® Innovates with Revolutionary Facial Device

Cryo Technology - The SiO Cryodrop 's cooling touch works in conjunction with cooling actives in the SiO Energy Serum to refresh and visibly rejuvenate the skin. This powerful combination reduces the appearance of redness, fine lines and wrinkles, as well as minimizes pore size.

The magnet housed within the boasts a lifetime charge and works to push the positive ions from the into the negative ions of the skin for enhanced absorption and longer-lasting results. Facial Massage - This ergonomically molded tool has been deliberately shaped for optimal facial massage on all areas of the face. Its tear-tapered end and rounded body help to relax facial muscles and release tension. The tool's cold application combined with the massaging action work to sculpt facial contours and diminish puffiness.

The SiO Energy Serum is an innovative topical that features a cooling technology to help defend skin's moisture barrier, reduce water loss and significantly improve skin radiance, bounce and suppleness. Upon application, serum polymers break apart releasing water droplets that cause a cooling sensation. Ingredients include powerhouse antioxidant Camellia Japonica flower, a wonder of nature whose self-preserving flower does not wilt for five days after it falls from the plant. Other key ingredients include green tea, hydrolyzed collagen and skin-plumping peptides to lock in moisture for improved elasticity and tone. Together the SiO Cryodrop and SiO Energy Serum - the SiO Cryo System - immediately help sculpt and tighten facial contours, while restoring a healthy vibrancy to skin.

"We've been working on this for a while and it's an exciting step in our growth to be able to introduce this innovation from the SiO family," says founder, Gigi Howard. "There's nothing like this tool on the market. We've taken magnetic technology and combined it with benefits from professional spa treatments and advanced topical skincare. You get major results from one brief daily ritual."

The SiO Cryodrop is priced at $115.00, the SiO Energy Serum is priced at $50.00 and together as a bundle they are priced at $145.00.

Products can be purchased on SiOBeauty.com . View SiO's store locator here for more information.

About SiO®

SiO makes a collection of powerful, wrinkle-smoothing patches for face and body. For decades, medical-grade silicone has been the professional protocol for scar revision. It was the insight of founder Gigi Howard that this technology would have a similar transformative effect on wrinkles. After almost four years of in-lab development and multiple rounds of clinical trials, Gigi introduced the SiO patch as an effective, comfortable and affordable solution for both preventing new wrinkles and reducing the appearance of existing wrinkles. When placed on the skin, SiO patches create an environment that allows the skin to rehydrate itself. The material is clinically proven to smooth, hydrate and firm skin, ultimately restoring a more youthful, radiant and wrinkle-free appearance.

