SIOR Announces Top 50 Office And Top 50 Industrial Transactions Of 2018

WASHINGTON, April 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Society of Industrial and Office Realtors® (SIOR), which represents the world's elite in industrial and office brokerage, has announced its Top 50 Office and Top 50 Industrial Transactions of 2018, ranked by total square feet.

The largest office transaction of 2018, ranked by total square feet, was arranged by Damian Rivera, SIOR, of ESRP, for the $110 million lease of 1,252,908 square feet of office space in Plano, Texas. This transaction was also recognized with an SIOR Top Transaction Award.

"I am honored to be recognized by SIOR, among my peers, for this transaction," said Rivera. "Congratulations to all of my fellow honorees, and thank you to the entire ESRP team, and our clients who we serve."

The largest industrial transaction of 2018, ranked by total square feet, was arranged by Gregory O'Leary, SIOR, Michael Goldstein, SIOR, and Ryan McShane, SIOR, of Colliers International, for the $65,000,000 sale of 1,846,000 of industrial space in Modesto, California.

"Industrial has been on a hot streak – not just in California, but across the country," said Goldstein. "To be honored as a top transaction in this sector during this climate is a true privilege."

SIOR also named honorees for the Top 10 Office Sales Transactions ranked by dollar volume, Top 10 Office Lease Transactions ranked by total square feet, Top 10 Office Investment Transactions ranked by dollar volume, and Top 10 Industrial Investment Transactions ranked by dollar volume.

This year, 533 SIOR members reported 2,475 transactions, totaling more than 136 million square feet and USD $12.23 billion in leases and sales in the industrial, investment, office, land, alternative assets, and redevelopment sectors.

To view the top transactions of 2018 by lists, click here.

