SIOR Members Share Predictions Of COVID-19's Lasting Impact On Commercial Real Estate Industry

WASHINGTON, June 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Society of Industrial and Office Realtors® (SIOR), the world's premier organization for office and industrial real estate professionals, has developed a Snapshot Sentiment Survey to assess the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on SIOR members' current transactions as well as their level of confidence in regional markets six months from now. So far, two of these assessments have been completed, reflecting April 2020 and May 2020. SIOR plans to continue surveying members monthly for the remainder of 2020 and releasing the data via the organization's website as it is calculated. The full report is available on the SIOR Thought Leadership page .

The survey respondents shared some of the following key details:

Status of in-progress transactions for industrial and office specialists.

Overall market confidence and how it has trended from April to May.

Office specialist's level of confidence in their local markets in the coming six months and how it compares with their industrial counterparts.

Insights into how brokers in various regions are faring and their predictions for the future, including their level of confidence.

Differences in local market confidence between independent and large firm/network brokers.

"This survey offers the most complete look at how the world's commercial real estate industry is navigating the COVID-19 crisis," says SIOR President Mark Duclos, SIOR. "There has been a lot of speculation and discussion about what might be or could be taking shape, but this is the first time the best brokers in the business have weighed in to share what's really happening and the confidence our professionals have for the industry several months from now."

About SIOR ( www.sior.com )

The Society of Industrial and Office Realtors ® (SIOR) is the leading society for industrial and office real estate professionals. Individuals who earn their SIOR designation adhere to the highest levels of accountability and ethical standards. Only the industry's top professionals qualify for the SIOR designation. Today, there are more than 3,400 SIOR members in 685 cities in 38 countries. www.sior.com

SOURCE SIOR

Related Links

http://www.sior.com

