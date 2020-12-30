Sir Gary Kong Donates 40,000 Masks and 400 of 'The 1 Virus Buster' to 4 Local Charities

NEW YORK, Dec. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Hero Foundation, Chairman & Partner of KW Technologies who created the "The 1 Virus Buster" Sir Gary Kong donated 40,000 3 ply masks and 400 of The 1 Virus Buster that the Global Hero Foundation acquired themselves to help with the aid of the COVID-19 pandemic. These supplies were provided to four local community based organizations that include Masbia, La Jornada, Queens Community House, and South Asian Council for Social Services.

On December 22nd, Sir Gary Kong, Congresswoman Grace Meng (D-Queens), along with Patrick Pinchinat of Queens community House, Ruben Diaz of the Masbia Soup Kitchen, Rehan Mehmoob of the South Asian Council for Social Services, Pedro Rodriguez of La Jornada and Co-Chair for the Global Hero Foundation Billie Mitchell all came together in front of Queens Community House to deliver, distribute and receive the masks and The 1 virus buster by giving each organization 10k masks and 100 of The 1 Virus Buster.

"The COVID-19 crisis continues to take a toll on New York and the nation, and this large and generous donation will be among the critical tools in our ongoing efforts to combat the pandemic here in Queens, particularly among the most vulnerable in our borough," said Congresswoman Meng. "It is vital that local residents have the protective equipment they need and I thank the Global Hero Foundation and Sir Gary Kong for making these crucial supplies available to such important community organizations. They will go a long way and I again commend this generosity."

Sir Gary Kong would like to thank Congresswoman Meng. Sir Gary Kong would also like to say that by coming together like we all did last week is what this world needs, especially now. No matter where we come from. We have to remind ourselves that we are all part of this world and need to help one another to get through this pandemic together. This is why Sir Gary Kong Created "The 1 Virus Buster"

About the 1 Virus Buster I This safe badge is about airborne illness prevention. Using "Quantum Technology" and "Ion Exchange Science" and made in the USA, the product is a patent-pending FDA registered technology with the approved tag name, "The Invisible Mask." Successful lab results at KW Technologies have been documented and filed. for more information please visit www.the1virusbusterusa.com.

About the Global Hero Foundation – It is currently a self-funded organization with a goal of saving lives. The mission of the Global Hero Foundation is to help ordinary people do extraordinary things.

