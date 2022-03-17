Sir Mix-A-Lot and META-X Studios Celebrate 30 Years of "Baby Got Back" with Special NFT Collection for Charity

Metaverse Creative Studio and Hip-Hop Legend Team Up on BIT BUTTS NFTs to End Colorectal Cancer

LOS ANGELES, March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- META-X Studios, the Metaverse-native development home to NFTs, blockchain games, and film and television projects has partnered with hip hop legend, Sir Mix-A-Lot to launch a collection of 6,666 unique, hand-drawn NFTs. BIT BUTTS is a fun and irreverent NFT drop that unites some of Hollywood's top creative talent with the Billboard-topping rapper and producer to raise money for and awareness of colorectal cancer research and prevention.

BIT BUTTS is a "cheeky" bit of good-natured collectible fun that also celebrates the 30th anniversary of Sir Mix-A-Lot's iconic #1 single "Baby Got Back" and benefits one of the most under-funded cancer charities. Unlike BIT BUTTS, colorectal cancer isn't funny; it impacts more than 150,000 Americans each year. Black communities are at particular risk, facing the highest incidence and mortality rates. With BIT BUTTS, baby gives back a portion of each proudly minted tush to the Colorectal Cancer Alliance, a national nonprofit organization dedicated to ending this life-threatening disease.

BIT BUTTS will be released later this month at NFT-LA in a limited collection drop of 6,666 hand-sketched, hand-colored and hand-assembled, completely unique digital derrières created by world-class animation artists. Sir Mix-A-Lot, the hip hop icon who once proudly announced to the world that "he likes big butts, and he cannot lie", has personally designed the rarest BIT BUTTS in the collection.

"When the team at META-X showed me what they were doing it was a no brainer for me," laughs Sir Mix-A-Lot. "And as an artist entering this new medium of NFTs, the idea of designing my own branded butts was exciting. Add to it the benefit of raising funds for a great cause like Colorectal Cancer, and wow! I hope everyone enjoys grabbing onto some nice NFT booty while helping others at the same time."

"NFTs are a supercharged media for storytellers," says META-X Studios CEO Joe Sichta. "We chose BIT BUTTS as our debut launch because we all need a good laugh right now for a good cause. Working with Sir Mix-a-Lot and the Colorectal Cancer Alliance was the perfect fit to showcase our firepower as an NFT creative factory, while raising awareness of a serious issue that can be embarrassing to talk about. We're out to de-stigmatize colorectal cancer with a bit of ridiculous fun, and to donate a portion of the proceeds to support the work of the Alliance."

"We are honored that META-X Studios has chosen to support the Alliance and a cause that touches millions of lives — the mission is to end colorectal cancer through preventive screenings and cutting-edge treatment. BIT BUTTS will start conversations, heighten awareness of this disease, and support programs for patients that will save lives," said Michael Sapienza, CEO of Colorectal Cancer Alliance.

NFT collectors, music fans, art and animation lovers, and all those who don't take themselves too seriously are encouraged to join the META-X Studio's Discord channel for special whitelist access to mint when the collection is released during the NFT-LA event, taking place March 28-31.

Join the META X Discord and you may just be chatting with Sir Mix-A-Lot: https://discord.gg/meta-x

Follow @bitbutts on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook for updates!

For more information on the event visit https://www.nftla.live/

Visit quiz.getscreened.org for free, personalized screening recommendations based on individual risk factors.

About META X Studios

META X Studios is Metaverse-native creative factory developing original IP spanning NFTs, on-chain games, animated television series and films. Founded by an award-winning team of artists, animators, comic creatives, writers, producers, and directors who have successfully launched top NFT projects and developed content across Crypto, GameFi, DAOs, and decentralized social networks, they are creating the META-X Metaverse, a community platform that presents characters, stories, and worlds that resonate with global audiences through playfulness, humor and fun.

For more information, visit https://metaxstudios.com/

About Sir Mix-A-Lot

Seattle native Sir Mix-A-Lot is a multi-platinum selling hip hop artist best known for his iconic hit "Baby Got Back," the #1 Billboard Hot 100 single for 5 straight weeks. Prior to "Baby Got Back", the Grammy and American Music Award winning writer, producer and performer was a platinum-selling album artist with a strong following in the hip-hop community, known for bouncy, danceable, bass-heavy tracks indebted to old-school electro. Even though Mix had sold over 2 million units on an independent label, it took signing with Rick Rubin's Def American label to carry him into the mainstream. In addition his artistry, Mix is also known for his business acumen having maintained ownership of his publishing rights to his work, an imperative he preaches to today's young artists.

About the Colorectal Cancer Alliance

The Colorectal Cancer Alliance (Alliance) is a national nonprofit committed to ending colorectal cancer in our lifetimes. Working with a nation of passionate allies, the Alliance diligently supports the needs of patients and families, caregivers, and survivors; eagerly raises awareness of preventative screening; and continually strives to fund critical research. For more information, please visit ccalliance.org.

This press release was issued through 24-7PressRelease.com. For further information, visit http://www.24-7pressrelease.com.

SOURCE META-X Studios