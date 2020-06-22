Sir Nick Faldo and Arthur M. Blank Accept ALL IN Challenge Fore Dream Golf Experience

The winner and a guest will play 18-holes with Blank and Faldo around the famed track. They will also be treated to a "practice" round prior to playing with Blank and Sir Nick. The winning bidder will also receive a professional club fitting at PGA TOUR Superstore's state-of-the-art Studio and leave with a complete collection of new gear, including a driver, a 3-wood, a putter, and a set of irons (including wedges).The winner will also receive new apparel, footwear and more.

Travel expenses, including accommodations, are included in this golfer's dream experience.

To learn more about this auction which ends Friday, June 26 and to place a bid please click here.

The ALL IN Challenge aims to be the world's largest digital fundraiser in history by raising tens of millions of dollars to feed those in need. Food insecurity is a mounting issue, but never more important than during COVID-19 and the unprecedented shortage of food resources the nation is facing.

100% of money raised goes directly to Meals on Wheels, No Kid Hungry and America's Food Fund benefiting World Central Kitchen and Feeding America.

About PGA TOUR Superstore

PGA TOUR Superstore is operated by Golf & Tennis Pro Shop, Inc., a subsidiary of AMB Sports + Entertainment, headquartered in metro-Atlanta. As the PGA TOUR's exclusive off-course/off-airport retail partner in North America, PGA TOUR Superstore provides customers with access to the same technology and expertise as card-carrying PGA TOUR pros. All stores are staffed with teaching professionals and have multiple state-of-the-art swing simulators, practice hitting bays, and large putting greens. There is also an in-house club making and repair facility. Along with equipment and accessories, PGA TOUR Superstore has an unmatched selection of men's, women's and juniors' apparel and footwear. For more information, visit www.pgatoursuperstore.com.

SOURCE PGA TOUR Superstore