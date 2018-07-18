Sir Richard Branson to Speak at Money20/20 USA Feedzai Frontier Speaker Series

NEW YORK, Sept. 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Money20/20 and Feedzai have partnered to bring Sir Richard Branson, the legendary entrepreneur, philanthropist and Founder of the Virgin Group to Money20/20 USA for a headlining keynote session. Sir Richard will be interviewed on stage by Feedzai CEO, Nuno Sebastiao, as part of the Feedzai Frontiers Speaker Series and will highlight topics ranging from new technology to entrepreneurism to the future of money.

In Sir Richard's debut Money20/20 keynote session, Nuno & Sir Richard: New Tech, New Banks, New Frontiers, he will spotlight thoughtful insights and takeaways from his success in business, his philanthropic work with Virgin Unite and his take on the latest technology. Sir Richard has built a globally recognized brand spanning numerous consumer sectors, including financial services where he has recently launched Virgin Money - the UK's first true national competitor to the status quo. Drawing on his wide range of experiences, Sir Richard will share his experiences and what he has learned through brilliant stories, anecdotes and life lessons.

"I've always said 'screw business as usual.' All of our Virgin businesses have been built out of frustration - we've challenged the status quo and pushed the boundaries. Whether it's a new bank to challenge the incumbents or launching airlines, hotels and cruise ships which tear up the rule book – there will always be ways to positively disrupt the market for customers and exceed expectations."

"Money20/20 is excited to partner with Feedzai to welcome Sir Richard to our keynote stage," said Money20/20 President, Tracey Davies. "Each year, we connect our audiences with the industry's leading innovators, disruptors and visionaries. As someone who fits into all of the aforementioned categories and so much more, I'm both honored and eager to hear his insights firsthand."

Feedzai Frontiers is a global speaker series that brings thought leaders, decision makers, and industry titans together at leading conferences to address the most important technological issues and opportunities facing humankind. These voices take a focus on the most pertinent disruptions impacting our society, such as AI and ethics, the reinvention of retail and managing risk in a digital world.

"We've had some great speakers join Feedzai Frontiers over the last few years, but it's not every day that we get time with an iconic figure like Sir Richard," said Nuno Sebastiao, Feedzai CEO and co-founder. "From overhauling the financial world to our shared experiences supporting space exploration, this is going to be one to remember."

Sir Richard Branson's session will take place on Monday, October 22, 2018, beginning at 5:00 pm. To learn more, inquire about attending the CEO Dinner or to register for Money20/20 USA, please visit us.money2020.com.

Feedzai is the market leader in fighting fraud with AI. We're coding the future of commerce with today's most advanced risk management platform powered by big data and machine learning. Founded and developed by data scientists and aerospace engineers, Feedzai has one mission: to make banking and commerce safe. The world's largest banks, processors, and retailers use Feedzai's fraud prevention and anti-money laundering products to manage risk, while improving customer experience.

Founded in 2011, Money20/20 creates destination events where the most innovative people in payments, FinTech and the broader financial services industry connect. Famed for their high-impact networking, the USA edition, held in Las Vegas (October), and Europe edition, held in Amsterdam (June), are widely considered unmissable by the industry they serve. Money20/20 debuted its APAC edition in Singapore in March 2018 and is expanding to Hangzhou, China in November 2018. Money20/20 is the space where the industry's smartest visionaries and innovators come together to create the future of money. Money20/20 is an Ascential event.

Conceived in 1970 by Sir Richard Branson, the Virgin Group has gone on to grow successful businesses in sectors including mobile telephony, travel and transportation, financial services, leisure and entertainment and health and wellness. Virgin is a leading international investment group and one of the world's most recognised and respected brands. Since starting youth culture magazine "Student" at aged 16, Richard has found entrepreneurial ways to drive positive change in the world. In 2004 Richard established Virgin Unite, the non-profit foundation of the Virgin Group, which unites people and entrepreneurial ideas to create opportunities for a better world. Most of his time is now spent building businesses that will make a positive difference in the world and working with Virgin Unite and organisations it has incubated, such as The Elders, The Carbon War Room, The B Team and Ocean Unite. He also serves on the Global Commission on Drug Policy and supports ocean conservation with the Ocean Elders.

