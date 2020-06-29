Siren Appoints Chief Financial Officer to Support Next Phase of Growth

Mr. Preuss has developed a strong multi-disciplinary expertise in management, leading teams in Vice President roles in finance, business operations, marketing, strategy, and corporate development. He spent the past 12 years at Avinger, an innovative medical device company in the vascular intervention space. As one of the first employees at seed stage, he supported fundraising activities for over $200M in capital and played a significant part in building the finance, strategy, commercial operations, and business administration functions through commercialization and an initial public offering. Most recently, he held the Vice President of Marketing and Business Operations position, leading multiple successful product launches and several key strategic projects for the company. He has also worked in medical device corporate development at Foxhollow Technologies, and spent several years in financial services as an equity research associate, becoming an Associate Director at UBS.

Mr. Preuss commented, "Siren has a compelling combination of an innovative technology platform, a commercial-ready product with existing reimbursement, strong business model, excellent executive and Board leadership, and top tier investors. Most importantly, the company has developed a product that helps patients at-risk of suffering the potentially devastating complications of a severe chronic disease through early detection and prevention. I am extremely excited to join a company that will make such a positive transformational impact on patient care."

"With Siren gaining significant commercial traction, we are making key executive hires to support substantial growth going forward," noted Ran Ma, CEO and founder of Siren. "We are excited to have someone with Phil's background in the important role of Chief Financial Officer, especially given his shared commitment to advancing patient care. Phil's extremely well-rounded skill set, deep functional knowledge in strategy, business operations, and finance, and experience building a startup medical device company from inception to an initial public offering, really complements the existing core competencies of our leadership team."

About Siren

Siren is a technology company founded in 2015 by Ran Ma, Henk Jan Scholten, and Jie Fu that has developed proprietary technology to embed microsensors into fabric, allowing for the mass production of affordable, washable smart textiles. Siren's products seamlessly integrate into their users' everyday lives while providing real-time biofeedback to patients and their doctors. Siren's first commercial product is an FDA-registered temperature monitoring sock for the early detection of inflammation that leads to diabetic foot ulcers, which costs the health system over $43 billion a year and leads to over 100,000 lower limb amputations annually in the United States. https://siren.care

