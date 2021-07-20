Sirena Dimas Joins Newfront Insurance's Rapidly Growing Employee Benefits Practice

"Newfront continues to expand tremendously on the Benefits side of the business, particularly given our rapid organic growth in this sector over the past year," said Raphael Parker, Newfront's Chief Growth Officer. "We're delighted to have a Principal like Sirena joining our team, particularly given her deeply innovative mindset and focus on customer value. These are exactly the qualities that we prize as a business.'

"I'm excited to be joining Newfront Insurance and provide transparency and advanced analytics services to my clients that are not always afforded to small and mid-sized businesses. This will be an enormous win for my clients, as I'll be able to devote a suite of new resources in providing exceptional quality service," Ms. Dimas is based out of the San Francisco area and serves clients throughout California.

About Newfront Insurance

Founded in 2017, Newfront is one of the fastest-growing insurance brokerages in the nation, driven largely by proprietary technology that makes the insurance process less cumbersome, more transparent, and more effective for customers and its brokers. Newfront was recently named to the 2020 CB Insights list of the most innovative financial services businesses in the United States.

