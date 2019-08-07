Sirius International Insurance Group, Ltd. Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Aug. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sirius International Insurance Group, Ltd. (Nasdaq: SG) ("Sirius Group" or the "Company") today reported results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019. The Company reported comprehensive income of $8 million for the second quarter of 2019 compared to $49 million for the second quarter of 2018. For the six months ended June 30, 2019, comprehensive income was $84 million. Book value per common share was $15.47 as of June 30, 2019 compared to $14.80 as of December 31, 2018, an increase of 4.5% for the six months.

Adjusted book value per share(1), which assumes that the Series B preference shares will convert into common shares on a one-for-one basis, and also incorporates the impact of dilution arising from share-based compensation programs, was $15.87 as of June 30, 2019, compared to $15.24 as of December 31, 2018, an increase of 4.1% for the six months.

"Our bottom line results continued to be positive due to the strong investment environment in the second quarter," said Kip Oberting, President and Chief Executive Officer of Sirius Group. "However, we experienced adverse development on prior year property reinsurance reserves, driven primarily by 2018 Japanese events, which weighed on our earnings for the quarter. Changes in pricing and terms are mixed, as we continue to shed underperforming accounts, but note positive movement, primarily in loss affected areas. There are also incremental growth opportunities in Global A&H, Specialty & Casualty, and our run-off Solutions business."

Net income attributable to common shareholders for the second quarter of 2019 was $7 million. Basic and diluted earnings per common share was $0.05. This compares to net income attributable to common shareholders of $98 million and basic and diluted earnings per common share of $0.78 for the second quarter of 2018.





For the six months ended June 30, 2019, net income attributable to common shareholders was $102 million, a return on beginning common shareholders' equity of 6.0% for the six months. Basic and diluted earnings per common share was $0.80. This compares to net income attributable to common shareholders of $138 million and basic and diluted earnings per common share of $1.11 for the six months ended June 30, 2018. The first six months of 2019 results reflect the $9 million charge related to the increase in redemption value of the Series B preference shares.





For the second quarter of 2019, Operating (loss) attributable to common shareholders(1) was $(19) million compared to Operating income attributable to common shareholders of $41 million for the second quarter of 2018. For the six months ended June 30, 2019, Operating (loss) attributable to common shareholders was $(1) million compared to Operating income attributable to common shareholders of $71 million for same period in 2018.

(1) Adjusted book value, Adjusted book value per share and Operating (loss) income attributable to common shareholders are non-GAAP financial measures. See the accompanying Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.

Chief Financial Officer, Ralph Salamone further commented, "Our Operating income, and more specifically our Global Property underwriting results were negatively impacted in the quarter by additions to net prior year loss reserves. Most of the additions relate to prior year catastrophe losses with the largest increase being Typhoon Jebi, where industry loss estimates have increased dramatically since the event occurred. Offsetting this on a bottom line basis, our investments performed well as did our Global A&H segment, which continues to produce nice, steady profits. Overall, net premium volume was more than 10% higher for the six months compared to last year, with growth coming in Accident & Health and Casualty lines."

Second Quarter and Year to Date 2019 Summary

Underwriting

Sirius Group's combined ratio was 105% for the second quarter of 2019 compared to 83% for the second quarter of 2018. The increase in the combined ratio was driven by higher net unfavorable prior year loss reserve development mainly in the Global Property segment. The second quarter of 2019 included 17 points of net unfavorable prior year loss reserve development compared to 3 points of net favorable prior year loss reserve development for the second quarter of 2018. Catastrophe losses were light for both periods; the second quarter of 2019 and 2018 combined ratios included 2 points and less than 1 point, respectively, of current year catastrophe losses, net of reinsurance and reinstatement premiums.

Gross written premiums for the second quarter of 2019 were $487 million, a decrease of 4% compared to the second quarter of 2018. Absent the effect of a single fronting arrangement within the Global Property segment, Gross written premiums increased by 20% compared to the same period last year.

Pre-tax catastrophe losses, net of reinsurance and reinstatement premiums, amounted to $8 million in the quarter.

in the quarter. Highlights by reportable segment for the second quarter of 2019 include the following:

Global Property produced a $(14) million underwriting (loss) and a 108% combined ratio driven mainly by net unfavorable prior year loss reserve development of $56 million primarily from Typhoon Jebi.

underwriting (loss) and a 108% combined ratio driven mainly by net unfavorable prior year loss reserve development of primarily from Typhoon Jebi.

Global A&H produced $8 million of underwriting income, including net service fee income from IMG and Armada, and a combined ratio of 97%.

of underwriting income, including net service fee income from IMG and Armada, and a combined ratio of 97%.

Specialty & Casualty produced a $(8) million underwriting (loss) and a combined ratio of 109%, driven mainly by net unfavorable prior year loss reserve development of $6 million and higher current accident year losses for the Aviation & Space book.

underwriting (loss) and a combined ratio of 109%, driven mainly by net unfavorable prior year loss reserve development of and higher current accident year losses for the Aviation & Space book.

Runoff & Other produced a $(6) million underwriting (loss) mainly from net unfavorable prior year loss reserve development.

For the six months ended June 30, 2019, Sirius Group's combined ratio was 99% compared to 85% for the six months ended June 30, 2018. The increase in the combined ratio was driven by higher net unfavorable prior year loss reserve development mainly in the Global Property segment. The first six months of 2019 included 12 points of net unfavorable prior year loss reserve development compared to 2 points of net favorable prior year loss reserve development for the six months ended June 30, 2018. Catastrophe losses were light for both periods; the first six months of 2019 and 2018 combined ratios each included 1 point of current year catastrophe losses, net of reinsurance and reinstatement premiums.

Gross written premiums for the first six months of 2019 were $1,109 million, a decrease of 1% compared to the same period in 2018. Absent the effect of a single fronting arrangement within the Global Property segment, Gross written premiums increased by 7% compared to the same period last year.

Pre-tax catastrophe losses, net of reinsurance and reinstatement premiums, amounted to $10 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019.

for the six months ended . Highlights by reportable segment for the six months of 2019 included the following:

Global Property produced underwriting income of $19 million and a 94% combined ratio driven mainly by net unfavorable prior year loss reserve development of $67 million, partially offset by low current year catastrophe losses.

and a 94% combined ratio driven mainly by net unfavorable prior year loss reserve development of , partially offset by low current year catastrophe losses.

Global A&H produced $20 million of underwriting income, including net service fee income from IMG and Armada of $19 million, and a combined ratio of 99%. Underwriting results were adversely impacted by $5 million of net unfavorable prior year loss reserve development.

of underwriting income, including net service fee income from IMG and Armada of , and a combined ratio of 99%. Underwriting results were adversely impacted by of net unfavorable prior year loss reserve development.

Specialty & Casualty produced a $(10) million underwriting (loss) and a combined ratio of 106%, driven mainly by a $4 million loss from the first quarter 2019 Ethiopian Airline flight crash and net unfavorable prior year loss reserve development of $5 million.

underwriting (loss) and a combined ratio of 106%, driven mainly by a loss from the first quarter 2019 Ethiopian Airline flight crash and net unfavorable prior year loss reserve development of .

Runoff & Other produced a $(11) million underwriting (loss) mainly due to net unfavorable prior year loss reserve movements.

Investments and Other

During the second quarter of 2019, the investment portfolio returned 1.5% in original currencies and 1.7% in U.S. Dollars.

Net investment income increased $5 million or 26% for the second quarter of 2019 to $24 million, from $19 million for the second quarter of 2018, primarily due to a higher interest rate environment.

or 26% for the second quarter of 2019 to , from for the second quarter of 2018, primarily due to a higher interest rate environment.

Net realized and unrealized investment gains were $31 million for the second quarter of 2019 compared to $33 million for the second quarter of 2018. The decrease was driven by unrealized foreign currency losses.

for the second quarter of 2019 compared to for the second quarter of 2018. The decrease was driven by unrealized foreign currency losses. For the first six months of 2019, the investment portfolio returned 3.6% in both original currencies and in U.S. Dollars, respectively.

Net investment income increased $15 million or 50% for the six months ended June 30, 2019 to $45 million, from $30 million for the same period last year, primarily due to a higher interest rate environment.

or 50% for the six months ended to , from for the same period last year, primarily due to a higher interest rate environment.

Net realized and unrealized investment gains were $114 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019 compared to $45 million for the same period last year. The increase was driven by unrealized gains arising from investments consistent with overall market performance, which were somewhat offset by foreign currency translation losses recognized through other comprehensive income of $42 million.

Common shareholders' equity ended the second quarter of 2019 at $1,784 million as compared to $1,705 million at December 31, 2018. The increase is primarily due to comprehensive income of $84 million. Adjusted book value(1) ended the second quarter of 2019 at $2,027 million compared to $1,937 million at December 31, 2018.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In presenting Sirius Group's results, management has included and discussed non-GAAP financial measures: Adjusted book value, Adjusted book value per share and Operating (loss) income attributable to common shareholders. The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures, which may be defined and calculated differently by other companies, better explain and enhance the understanding of the Company's results of operations. However, these measures should not be viewed as a substitute for those determined in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America (''GAAP''). A reconciliation of Adjusted book value, Adjusted book value per share and Operating (loss) income attributable to common shareholders to the most comparable GAAP measures is included in the attached financial information in accordance with Regulation G.

Sirius International Insurance Group, Ltd. Consolidated Balance Sheets As at June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018





(Expressed in millions of U.S. dollars, except share information) June 30, 2019 December 31, 2018 Assets Unaudited

Fixed maturity investments, trading, at fair value (Amortized cost 2019: $1,774.2; 2018: $1,952.9) $ 1,815.7 $ 1,949.2 Short-term investments, at fair value (Amortized cost 2019: $881.3; 2018: $716.1) 882.9 715.5 Equity securities, trading, at fair value (Cost 2019: $376.2; 2018: $409.4) 387.8 380.0 Other long-term investments, at fair value (Cost 2019: $349.9; 2018: $337.6) 379.9 365.0 Cash 116.8 119.4 Restricted cash 13.7 12.8 Total investments and cash 3,596.8 3,541.9 Accrued investment income 13.3 14.1 Insurance and reinsurance premiums receivable 861.3 630.6 Reinsurance recoverable on unpaid losses 357.4 350.2 Reinsurance recoverable on paid losses 69.8 55.0 Funds held by ceding companies 237.6 186.8 Ceded unearned insurance and reinsurance premiums 188.1 159.8 Deferred acquisition costs 158.8 141.6 Deferred tax asset 174.4 202.5 Accounts receivable on unsettled investment sales 2.0 5.0 Goodwill 400.6 400.6 Intangible assets 187.7 195.6 Other assets 171.4 124.0 Total assets $ 6,419.2 $ 6,007.7 Liabilities



Loss and loss adjustment expense reserves $ 2,023.3 $ 2,016.7 Unearned insurance and reinsurance premiums 879.5 647.2 Ceded reinsurance payable 256.9 206.9 Funds held under reinsurance treaties 126.6 110.6 Deferred tax liability 229.7 237.4 Debt 685.9 696.8 Accounts payable on unsettled investment purchases 2.6 3.2 Other liabilities 186.3 150.5 Total liabilities 4,390.8 4,069.3 Commitments and contingencies



Mezzanine equity



Series B preference shares 241.3 232.2 Common shareholders' equity



Common shares (shares issued and outstanding, 2019: 115,296,918; 2018: 115,151,251) 1.2 1.2 Additional paid-in surplus 1,093.5 1,089.1 Retained earnings 918.5 816.6 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) (229.1) (202.4) Total common shareholders' equity 1,784.1 1,704.5 Non-controlling interests 3.0 1.7 Total equity 1,787.1 1,706.2 Total liabilities, mezzanine equity, and equity $ 6,419.2 $ 6,007.7

Sirius International Insurance Group, Ltd. Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) For the three months and six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018







Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, (Expressed in millions of U.S. dollars, except share and per share information) 2019 2018 2019 2018 Revenues







Net earned insurance and reinsurance premiums $ 370.7 $ 308.9 $ 682.6 $ 593.4 Net investment income 24.4 19.2 44.5 30.0 Net realized investment gains 15.6 7.8 24.6 4.1 Net unrealized investment gains 15.5 24.7 89.5 40.7 Net foreign exchange (losses) gains (0.6) 25.6 4.5 22.1 Other revenue 15.4 55.6 35.0 79.0 Total revenues 441.0 441.8 880.7 769.3 Expenses







Loss and loss adjustment expenses 278.0 151.4 461.9 292.4 Insurance and reinsurance acquisition expenses 77.0 66.8 140.3 129.8 Other underwriting expenses 35.5 38.2 70.8 81.4 General and administrative expenses 28.2 24.2 52.6 38.5 Intangible asset amortization expenses 4.0 4.0 7.9 7.9 Interest expense on debt 8.0 7.8 15.6 15.5 Total expenses 430.7 292.4 749.1 565.5 Pre-tax income 10.3 149.4 131.6 203.8 Income tax expense (2.1) (51.2) (19.3) (62.3) Net income 8.2 98.2 112.3 141.5 Income attributable to non-controlling interests (0.8) (0.4) (1.2) (0.6) Income attributable to Sirius Group 7.4 97.8 111.1 140.9 Change in carrying value of Series B preference shares (0.8) - (9.2) - Accrued dividends on Series A redeemable preference shares - - - (2.6) Net income attributable to Sirius Group's common shareholders $ 6.6 $ 97.8 $ 101.9 $ 138.3









Net income per common share and common share equivalent







Basic earnings per common share and common share equivalent $ 0.05 $ 0.78 $ 0.80 $ 1.11 Diluted earnings per common share and common share equivalent $ 0.05 $ 0.78 $ 0.80 $ 1.11 Weighted average number of common shares and common share equivalents outstanding:







Basic weighted average number of common shares and common share equivalents outstanding 115,243,685 120,000,000 115,212,772 120,000,000 Diluted weighted average number of common shares and common share equivalents outstanding 115,796,367 120,000,000 127,542,402 120,000,000













Sirius International Insurance Group, Ltd. Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Unaudited) For the three months and six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018







Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, (Expressed in millions of U.S. dollars) 2019 2018 2019 2018 Comprehensive income







Net income $ 8.2 $ 98.2 $ 112.3 $ 141.5 Other comprehensive income (loss)







Change in foreign currency translation, net of tax 1.1 (48.5) (26.7) (61.9) Total other comprehensive income (loss) 1.1 (48.5) (26.7) (61.9) Comprehensive income 9.3 49.7 85.6 79.6 Net (income) attributable to non-controlling interests (0.8) (0.4) (1.2) (0.6) Comprehensive income attributable to Sirius Group $ 8.5 $ 49.3 $ 84.4 $ 79.0

Sirius International Insurance Group, Ltd. Consolidated Underwriting Results by Segment





Three months ended June 30, 2019 (Expressed in millions of U.S. dollars) Global Property Global A&H Specialty & Casualty Runoff & Other Corporate Elimination Total Gross written premiums $236.2 $152.8 $96.9 $1.2 $- $487.1 Net written premiums $191.6 $120.6 $89.2 $0.3 $- $401.7 Net earned insurance and reinsurance premiums $164.3 $118.8 $87.3 $0.3 $- $370.7 Loss and allocated LAE (131.3) (71.8) (61.3) (2.4) - (266.8) Insurance and reinsurance acquisition expenses (27.2) (36.0) (24.6) (1.8) 12.6 (77.0) Technical profit (loss) 5.8 11.0 1.4 (3.9) 12.6 26.9 Unallocated LAE (2.6) (2.0) (2.2) (0.2) (4.2) (11.2) Other underwriting expenses (17.0) (5.9) (6.7) (1.1) (4.8) (35.5) Underwriting income (loss) (13.8) 3.1 (7.5) (5.2) 3.6 (19.8) Service fee revenue - 30.3 - - (13.7) 16.6 Managing general underwriter unallocated LAE - (5.3) - - 5.3 - Managing general underwriter other underwriting expenses - (4.8) - - 4.8 - General and administrative expenses, MGU + Runoff & Other - (15.0) - (1.0) - (16.0) Underwriting income (loss), including net service fee income $(13.8) $8.3 $(7.5) $(6.2) $- $(19.2)













Underwriting Ratios (1) (2)











Loss ratio 81.5% 62.1% 72.7% NM NM 75.0% Acquisition expense ratio 16.6% 30.3% 28.2% NM NM 20.8% Other underwriting expense ratio 10.3% 5.0% 7.7% NM NM 9.6% Combined ratio 108.4% 97.4% 108.6% NM NM 105.4%













(1) Underwriting ratios are calculated by dividing the related expense by net earned insurance and reinsurance premiums. (2) Ratios considered not meaningful ("NM") to Runoff & Other and Corporate Eliminations.

Sirius International Insurance Group, Ltd. Consolidated Underwriting Results by Segment





Three months ended June 30, 2018 (Expressed in millions of U.S. dollars) Global Property Global A&H Specialty & Casualty Runoff & Other Corporate Elimination Total Gross written premiums $325.4 $112.3 $60.9 $6.4 $- $505.0 Net written premiums $177.0 $ 82.8 $55.1 $5.4 $- $320.3 Net earned insurance and reinsurance premiums $167.5 $ 80.8 $55.5 $5.1 $- $308.9 Loss and allocated LAE (68.2) (40.9) (31.7) (0.3) - (141.1) Insurance and reinsurance acquisition expenses (34.1) (26.4) (14.6) (1.5) 9.8 (66.8) Technical profit 65.2 13.5 9.2 3.3 9.8 101.0 Unallocated LAE (2.5) (1.0) (1.7) - (5.1) (10.3) Other underwriting expenses (18.1) (6.3) (7.9) (2.4) (3.5) (38.2) Underwriting income (loss) 44.6 6.2 (0.4) 0.9 1.2 52.5 Service fee revenue - 27.4 - - (9.8) 17.6 Managing general underwriter unallocated LAE - (5.1) - - 5.1 - Managing general underwriter other underwriting expenses - (3.5) - - 3.5 - General and administrative expenses, MGU + Runoff & Other - (14.2) - (1.0) - (15.2) Underwriting income (loss), including net service fee income $44.6 $10.8 $(0.4) $(0.1) $- $54.9













Underwriting Ratios (1) (2)











Loss ratio 42.2% 51.9% 60.2% NM NM 49.0% Acquisition expense ratio 20.4% 32.7% 26.3% NM NM 21.6% Other underwriting expense ratio 10.8% 7.8% 14.2% NM NM 12.4% Combined ratio 73.4% 92.4% 100.7% NM NM 83.0%













(1) Underwriting ratios are calculated by dividing the related expense by net earned insurance and reinsurance premiums. (2) Ratios considered not meaningful ("NM") to Runoff & Other and Corporate Eliminations.

Sirius International Insurance Group, Ltd. Consolidated Underwriting Results by Segment







Six months ended June 30, 2019

(Expressed in millions of U.S. dollars) Global Property Global A&H Specialty & Casualty Runoff & Other Corporate Elimination Total Gross written premiums $566.9 $322.1 $217.8 $2.6 $- $1,109.4 Net written premiums $432.9 $255.5 $197.4 $0.7 $- $886.5 Net earned insurance and reinsurance premiums $304.0 $214.9 $163.0 $0.7 $- $682.6 Loss and allocated LAE (193.9) (135.0) (108.9) (3.5) - (441.3) Insurance and reinsurance acquisition expenses (53.0) (62.6) (45.1) (2.5) 22.9 (140.3) Technical profit (loss) 57.1 17.3 9.0 (5.3) 22.9 101.0 Unallocated LAE (4.7) (3.5) (4.1) (0.7) (7.6) (20.6) Other underwriting expenses (33.2) (12.0) (14.9) (3.2) (7.5) (70.8) Underwriting income (loss) 19.2 1.8 (10.0) (9.2) 7.8 9.6 Service fee revenue - 66.6 - - (24.7) 41.9 Managing general underwriter unallocated LAE - (9.4) - - 9.4 - Managing general underwriter other underwriting expenses - (7.5) - - 7.5 - General and administrative expenses, MGU + Runoff & Other - (31.2) - (1.8) - (33.0) Underwriting income (loss), including net service fee income $19.2 $20.3 $(10.0) $(11.0) $- $18.5













Underwriting Ratios (1) (2)











Loss ratio 65.3% 64.4% 69.3% NM NM 67.7% Acquisition expense ratio 17.4% 29.1% 27.7% NM NM 20.6% Other underwriting expense ratio 10.9% 5.6% 9.1% NM NM 10.4% Combined ratio 93.6% 99.1% 106.1% NM NM 98.7%













(1) Underwriting ratios are calculated by dividing the related expense by net earned insurance and reinsurance premiums.

(2) Ratios considered not meaningful ("NM") to Runoff & Other and Corporate Eliminations.



















Sirius International Insurance Group, Ltd. Consolidated Underwriting Results by Segment





Six months ended June 30, 2018 (Expressed in millions of U.S. dollars) Global Property Global A&H Specialty & Casualty Runoff & Other Corporate Elimination Total Gross written premiums $672.0 $257.9 $176.4 $13.9 $- $1,120.2 Net written premiums $424.2 $198.3 $155.7 $11.5 $- $789.7 Net earned insurance and reinsurance premiums $303.6 $168.8 $109.9 $11.1 $- $593.4 Loss and allocated LAE (138.6) (86.7) (53.3) 2.1 - (276.5) Insurance and reinsurance acquisition expenses (63.4) (55.6) (28.7) (2.2) 20.1 (129.8) Technical profit 101.6 26.5 27.9 11.0 20.1 187.1 Unallocated LAE (4.4) (2.6) (2.9) (0.9) (5.1) (15.9) Other underwriting expenses (35.5) (14.3) (15.9) (3.8) (11.9) (81.4) Underwriting income (loss) 61.7 9.6 9.1 6.3 3.1 89.8 Service fee revenue - 60.2 - - (20.1) 40.1 Managing general underwriter unallocated LAE - (5.1) - - 5.1 - Managing general underwriter other underwriting expenses - (11.9) - - 11.9 - General and administrative expenses, MGU + Runoff & Other - (23.7) - (2.1) - (25.8) Underwriting income (loss), including net service fee income 61.7 29.1 9.1 4.2 - 104.1













Underwriting Ratios (1) (2)











Loss ratio 47.1% 52.9% 51.1% NM NM 49.3% Acquisition expense ratio 20.9% 32.9% 26.1% NM NM 21.9% Other underwriting expense ratio 11.7% 8.5% 14.5% NM NM 13.7% Combined ratio 79.7% 94.3% 91.7% NM NM 84.9%













(1) Underwriting ratios are calculated by dividing the related expense by net earned insurance and reinsurance premiums. (2) Ratios considered not meaningful ("NM") to Runoff & Other and Corporate Eliminations.

Sirius International Insurance Group, Ltd.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted book value per share

Adjusted book value and Adjusted book value per share are non-GAAP financial measures used to show the Company's total worth on a per-share basis and is useful to management and investors in analyzing the intrinsic value of the Company.

Adjusted shares outstanding is derived by summing Common shares outstanding, Series B preference shares outstanding (which were issued to the cornerstone investors), and the Earned portion of share-based compensation awards. Adjusted book value is derived by summing Total common shareholders' equity, the Series B preference share amount reflected in mezzanine equity, and the Earned portion of future proceeds from stock option awards. Outstanding warrants are excluded as they are anti-dilutive as of the respective reporting dates.

At June 30, 2019, Adjusted book value and Adjusted book value per share include the earned effects of share-based compensation awards issued during 2019.

Adjusted book value per share is derived by dividing the Adjusted book value by the Adjusted shares outstanding. The reconciliation to Total common shareholders' equity and Book value per common share, the most directly comparable GAAP measures, are presented in the table below.



June 30,

December 31, (Expressed in millions of U.S. Dollars, except share amounts) 2019

2018 Common shares outstanding 115,296,918

115,151,251 Series B preference shares outstanding Earned share-based compensation awards, excluding stock options Earned portion of Stock option awards issued 11,901,670 374,912 152,772

11,901,670 - - Adjusted shares outstanding 127,726,272

127,052,921







Total common shareholders' equity $1,784.1

$1,704.5 Series B preference shares Earned portion of future proceeds from stock option awards 241.3 1.9

232.2 - Adjusted book value $2,027.3

$1,936.7







Book value per common share $15.47

$14.80 Adjusted book value per share $15.87

$15.24

Operating (loss) income attributable to common shareholders

The Company uses Operating (loss) income attributable to common shareholders as a measure to evaluate the underlying fundamentals of its operations and believes it to be a useful measure of its core performance. Operating (loss) income attributable to common shareholders as used herein differs from net income attributable to common shareholders, which the Company believes is the most directly comparable GAAP measure, by the exclusion of net realized and unrealized gains and losses on investments, net foreign exchange gains (losses) and the associated income tax expense or benefit. The Company's management believes that Operating (loss) income attributable to common shareholders is useful to investors because it is more reflective of the Company's core business, as it removes the variability arising from fluctuations in the Company's fixed maturity investment portfolio, equity investments trading, investments-related derivatives, and net foreign exchange gains (losses) and the associated income tax expense or benefit of those fluctuations. The following is a reconciliation of net income attributable to common shareholders to Operating (loss) income attributable to common shareholders:



Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, (Expressed in Millions) 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net income attributable to common shareholders $ 6.6 $ 97.8 $ 101.9 $ 138.3 Adjustment for net realized and unrealized gains on investments (31.1) (32.5) (114.1) (44.8) Adjustment for net foreign exchange gains - (25.6) (5.1) (22.1) Adjustment for income tax expense (1) 5.1 0.8 16.8 - Operating (loss) income attributable to common shareholders $ (19.4) $ 40.5 $ (0.5) $ 71.4





(1) Adjustment for income tax expense represents the income tax expense associated with the adjustment for net realized and unrealized gains on investments and the income tax expense associated with the adjustment for net foreign exchange gains. The income tax impact is estimated by applying the statutory rates of applicable jurisdictions, after consideration of other relevant factors.

