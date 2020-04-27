SiriusIQ Partners With Madiba to Create a New Dynamic for Migrating Enterprise Systems to the Cloud

NEWARK, N.J., April 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SiriusIQ, a leader in the innovation and transformation of digital labor, is partnering with Madiba and embedding Madiba's services into its Cloud Correct™ solution to help their joint customers with the rapid adoption of Azure for critical applications and databases. With Cloud Correct, customers benefit from a rapid lift-and-shift of enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems, greenfield migration, and upgrades to SAP on Azure and modernization of legacy operational systems using the full power of Azure Platform-as-a-Service. Accelerated adoption of Azure services provides a new level of intelligent automation, security, business resiliency and scalability to solve the challenges organizations face today.

Madiba's decades of expertise in managing ERP implementations, upgrades and migrations enable them to create new opportunities for customers to deliver value through the automation of business processes and workflow patterns. With their industry-specific knowledge, Madiba is helping SiriusIQ to create domain-specific models to provide a new level of knowledge reusability and simplified integration of the eco-system of applications and systems that typically surround ERP installations.

"Our partnership with Madiba strengthens SiriusIQ's ability to drive business innovation that's generating real value for customers from faster data migrations, better data automation, and smarter digital transformation. SiriusIQ's AI-based, cloud-based automation offerings are fast-tracking the modernization of custom and legacy systems, allowing them to take advantage of the power of modern cloud-driven environments like Azure," said Glenn Field, Founder and CEO of SiriusIQ.

"Through our partnering with SiriusIQ, we are enabling our team to develop faster solutions by breaking through the traditional 'waterfall' approaches and without interruptions in service and helping our customers quickly evolve to fully utilize AI-driven interactions and processes using the full capabilities of Microsoft Azure," said Nick Locke, Executive Partner of Madiba.

About SiriusIQ

SiriusIQ provides cloud-born Master Orchestration and Automation of data to streamline business processes, conversations, analytics and more. Offering enterprise-level solutions that are faster, better and smarter, SiriusIQ integrates native Cloud Services, Human-Assisted AI, Continuous Integration Continuous Delivery of Data and Subject Matter Expert Collaboration.

A graduate of Microsoft BizSpark Plus incubator, SiriusIQ has been named a "Cool Vendor" by Gartner and a "Hot Vendor" by HfS Research.

For more information, visit https://www.siriusiq.com.

About Madiba

Madiba creates the opportunity through innovative solutions for businesses to deliver new value. Over 23 years of SAP implementation experience, coupled with value-added solutions, enable Madiba to deploy SAP with efficiency and lean implementation teams. The development of best practice solutions creates immediate value for clients through reduced delivery time and increased implementation.

