SiriusXM Signs Exclusive Multi-Year Agreement with Leading Multicultural Audio Network reVolver Podcasts

reVolver is home to some of the biggest Spanish-language podcasts, including Erazno y La Chokolata and El Show de Piolín . The new deal gives SXM Media, the combined advertising revenue organization of Sirius XM Holdings Inc., exclusive global ad sales rights to reVolver's extensive lineup of podcasts. Additionally, the agreement calls for Stitcher, the Triton-ranked #1 podcast company and SiriusXM subsidiary, to distribute all reVolver content across all podcast platforms.

With more than 70 programs spanning sports, music, finance, entertainment, lifestyle, health and wellness, inspiration, news, and more, reVolver's podcast network offers something for everyone. Listeners can continue to stream and subscribe to reVolver podcasts on Stitcher, the SXM App, Pandora, and all major podcast listening platforms.

"reVolver Podcasts is honored to be entering into this exclusive agreement with such a respected leader in the audio space," said Jack Hobbs, CEO of reVolver Podcasts. "We are confident that this relationship with SiriusXM will help solidify reVolver's place as the leader in multicultural podcasts, while providing new audiences and advertising opportunities for our network of incredible creators."

"Across SiriusXM, we are proud to represent a broad set of creators that reflect our diverse listenership," said Mike Reid, Vice President of Multicultural at SXM Media. "By working with reVolver, we're thrilled to expand our offerings even further with an incredible lineup of multicultural programming that our audience and our advertisers are craving."

Across the SiriusXM ecosystem, the company offers the expertise and technology that creators of all sizes need to turn their passion into a business, and a podcast business into a powerhouse audio brand. SXM Media is the gateway for marketers to the #1 U.S. podcast advertising network in reaching weekly podcast listeners, per Edison Research. The new agreement with reVolver highlights the company's continued commitment to providing a platform to, and support for, a diverse ecosystem of voices to better serve its listeners.

The addition of reVolver follows other recent and notable podcasting announcements by SiriusXM and Stitcher, including the acquisition of 99% Invisible; a global advertising agreement with podcast company Audiochuck and its top-rated program Crime Junkie; an agreement with Tom Segura and Christine P's YMH Studios to distribute and develop content; and an agreement for the exclusive rights to manage all audio and video ad sales for the beloved comedy horror show The Last Podcast on the Left.

About reVolver

reVolver Podcasts is the leading multicultural, audio-on-demand content creator and distributor in the U.S. Home to Erazno y La Chokolata, El Show de Piolín, Ace and TJ, The Anik & Florian Podcast, Alex "El Genio" Lucas, Copfather Podcast, Bigfoot and Beyond with Cliff and Bobo, Don Cheto Al Aire, Luis Jimenez Podcast, plus more than 70 additional programs spanning sports, music, finance, entertainment, lifestyle, health and wellness, inspiration, news, branded content and live events. For more information about the company visit www.revolverpodcasts.com .

About Stitcher

Stitcher is the best place to listen to, produce and monetize podcasts. The Stitcher app is one of the world's most popular podcast listening platforms, with a growing network of original content and a premium subscription service. Stitcher is home to top-ranked comedy podcast network Earwolf. Stitcher has offices in Los Angeles, New York City and San Francisco, and is a subsidiary of SiriusXM.

About SXM Media

SXM Media is the gateway for marketers to the largest digital audio advertising ecosystem in North America. As the combined advertising revenue organization of Sirius XM Holdings Inc., SXM Media spans across leading owned and operated audio platforms Pandora, SiriusXM, and Stitcher; innovative ad tech solutions powered by AdsWizz; sonic creative consultancy Studio Resonate; and an extended content network featuring exclusive monetization agreements with Audiochuck, NBCUniversal, SoundCloud, and many more. Reaching more than 150 million listeners each month, SXM Media delivers audiences tailored brand experiences while putting creators first, making it easy for every marketer to produce, plan, buy, and measure across its entire audio universe. For more about SXM Media, please go to: www.sxmmedia.com.

About SiriusXM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SIRI) is the leading audio entertainment company in North America, and the premier programmer and platform for subscription and digital advertising-supported audio products. SiriusXM's platforms collectively reach approximately 150 million listeners, the largest digital audio audience across paid and free tiers in North America, and deliver music, sports, talk, news, comedy, entertainment and podcasts. Pandora, a subsidiary of SiriusXM, is the largest ad-supported audio entertainment streaming service in the U.S. SiriusXM's subsidiaries Stitcher, Simplecast and AdsWizz make it a leader in podcast hosting, production, distribution, analytics and monetization. The Company's advertising sales arm, SXM Media, leverages its scale, cross-platform sales organization, and ad tech capabilities to deliver results for audio creators and advertisers. SiriusXM, through Sirius XM Canada Holdings, Inc., also offers satellite radio and audio entertainment in Canada. In addition to its audio entertainment businesses, SiriusXM offers connected vehicle services to automakers. For more about SiriusXM, please go to: www.siriusxm.com .

