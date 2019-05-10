SiriusXM to Broadcast Performances from the Annual Rolling Loud Music Festival in Miami

NEW YORK, May 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SiriusXM announced today that it will broadcast performances and backstage interviews from Rolling Loud, the world's largest Hip-Hop festival, live from Miami from Friday, May 10 through Sunday, May 12 on SiriusXM's Hip Hop Nation channel.

The exclusive radio broadcast will include backstage interviews and live performances from Migos, Lil Baby, Lil Yachty, Rick Ross, Goldlink, City Girls, Tee Grizzley, Blueface, Gunna and many more from the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

SiriusXM's Hip Hop Nation channel will become Rolling Loud Radio starting on Friday, May 10 at 3:00 pm ET through Sunday, May 12 on SiriusXM channel 44 and through the SiriusXM app.

Rolling Loud launched five years ago by Matthew Zingler and Tariq Cherif in Miami, Florida. Rolling Loud is the World's Largest Hip-Hop Festival and is one of the premier destinations for hip-hop and music fans in the United States and abroad.

SiriusXM subscribers are able to listen on SiriusXM radios, and those with streaming access can listen online, on-the-go with the SiriusXM mobile app and at home on a wide variety of connected devices including smart TVs, Amazon Alexa devices, Apple TV, PlayStation, Roku, Sonos speakers and more. Go to www.SiriusXM.com/streaming to learn more.

About Rolling Loud:

Rolling Loud was launched by co-founders, Matthew Zingler and Tariq Cherif five years ago in Miami, Florida. Rolling Loud is the World's Largest Hip-Hop Festival and is one of the premier destinations for hip-hop and music fans in the United States and abroad. Since organizing its inaugural event as a single-day festival in 2015, Rolling Loud has expanded into an annual world-class festival in Miami (2015), as well as culturally rich countries and cities, both domestically and abroad, including Oakland, California (2017), Los Angeles, California (2017), and Sydney, Australia (2018). In 2018, Rolling Loud's flagship event, Rolling Loud Miami, hosted 180,000 attendees over three days with more than 120 artists performing on three stages. Celebrating its fifth anniversary in 2019, Rolling Loud Miami will, as always, feature the biggest names and up-and-coming superstars fans have come to expect, with an extraordinary and diverse array of hip

hop artists performing across the three-day event. Rolling Loud will continue its worldwide expansion in 2019 with new locations to be announced later this year.

About SiriusXM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SIRI) is the world's largest audio entertainment company, and the premier programmer and platform for subscription- and advertising-supported audio products. With the recent addition of Pandora, the largest streaming music provider in the U.S., SiriusXM reaches more than 100 million people with its audio products. For more about the new SiriusXM, please go to: www.siriusxm.com.

