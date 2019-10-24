SiriusXM to Launch Holiday Music Channels

NEW YORK, Oct. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SiriusXM announced today its extensive holiday music lineup featuring 15 commercial free channels including the much anticipated Holly and Holiday Traditions channels. Hallmark Channel Radio will kick off the holiday season Friday, October 25, and 12 more music channels will start broadcasting on Friday, November 1.

SiriusXM's holiday music channels will offer listeners a variety of traditional holiday songs, classic Christmas carols, holiday pop songs, country Christmas classics, contemporary holiday tunes, seasonal soul music, Hanukkah music, and classical Christmas favorites.

SiriusXM will again launch a collection of holiday music online channels, including 70s/80s Christmas, Rockin' Xmas, Holiday Chill-Out, Latin seasonal music and Jazz Holidays. Subscribers are able to listen online, on-the-go with the SiriusXM mobile app, and at home on a wide variety of connected devices including smart TVs, Amazon Alexa devices, Apple TV, PlayStation, Roku, Sonos speakers and more. Go to www.SiriusXM.com/streaming to learn more.

SiriusXM's holiday channel lineup features:

Holly ( via satellite on channel 65 and on channel 30)

Contemporary holiday hits featuring songs by Mariah Carey, Gwen Stefani, Michael Bublé, Pentatonix, Josh Groban, Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Idina Menzel, and more.

Friday, November 1 – Thursday, December 5 at 3:00 am ET on Channel 65

Thursday, December 5 – Saturday, December 28 at 3:00 am ET on Channel 30

Holiday Traditions (via satellite on channel 73)

Traditional holiday recordings from the '40s through the '60s by artists such as Bing Crosby, Andy Williams, Ray Conniff and Nat King Cole.

Friday, November 1 – Thursday, December 26 at 3:00 am ET

Hallmark Channel Radio (via satellite on channel 70)

Hallmark Channel's Countdown to Christmas celebrates its 10th Anniversary as one of your family's traditions for the holidays. Now we're bringing the warmth and joy of the season back to SiriusXM with Hallmark Channel Radio, featuring timeless Christmas music and carols - a perfect way to celebrate the wonder of this festive time of year. It's the songs you love, brought to you by your favorite Hallmark Channel stars, like Candace Cameron Bure, who will share their own favorite carols, traditions and take you behind the scenes of their new movies.

Friday, October 25 – Thursday, December 26 at 3:00 am ET

Holiday Pops (via streaming on channel 780 and via satellite on channel 76)

Classical Christmas carols and holiday favorites performed by the greatest classical artists of all-time, including the Mormon Tabernacle Choir, Luciano Pavarotti, New York Philharmonic, King's College Choir, Boston Pops and Thomas Hampson.

Friday, November 1 – Tuesday, December 24 at 3:00 am ET on streaming-only channel 780

Tuesday, December 24 – Thursday, December 26 at 3:00 am ET on channel 76

Country Christmas (via streaming on channel 779 and via satellite on channel 58)

A wide-ranging assortment of country Christmas music, including Garth Brooks, Carrie Underwood, Blake Shelton, Willie Nelson, Kacey Musgraves and more.

Friday, November 1 – Tuesday, December 3 at 3:00 am ET on streaming-only channel 779

Tuesday, December 3 – Thursday, December 26 at 3:00 am ET on channel 58

Navidad (via streaming on channel 781)

Latin holiday music and traditional sounds, including Víctor Manuelle, Gloria Estefan, José Feliciano, Marco Antonio Solis, El Gran Combo and Tito El Bambino.

Friday, November 1 – Tuesday, January 7 at 3:00 am ET

Holiday Soul (via streaming on channel 778 and via satellite on channel 49)

Classic soul and Motown holiday music from the '60s and '70s, along with R&B holiday music from the '80s and early '90s, including Aretha Franklin, Temptations, James Brown, Lou Rawls, Smokey Robinson & The Miracles, Dionne Warwick, The Jackson 5, The Four Tops, The Supremes, The O'Jays, Gladys Knight, Luther Vandross, Whitney Houston and Toni Braxton.

Friday, November 1 – Tuesday, December 3 at 3:00 am ET on streaming-only channel 778

Tuesday, December 3 – Thursday, December 26 at 3:00 am ET on channel 49

Radio Hanukkah (via satellite and streaming on channel 788)

Extensive collection of Hanukkah-themed music, including contemporary, traditional and children's selections as well as daily reflections and prayers related to the holiday.

Friday, December 20 – Tuesday, December 31 at 3:00 am ET

Acoustic Christmas (via streaming on channel 782 and via satellite on channel 14)

Unplug with acoustic holiday songs. From re-imagined versions of classics to new holiday tunes from singer songwriters and bands like Jack Johnson, George Ezra, Norah Jones, Maroon 5, Jason Mraz, The Lumineers, Jewel and many more

Friday, November 1 – Saturday, December 14 at 3:00 am ET on streaming-only channel 782

Friday, December 20 – Thursday, December 26 at 3:00 am ET on channel 14

Christmas Spirit (via streaming on channel 787 and via satellite on channel 63)

Christmas music and holiday favorites exclusively from contemporary Christian artists including MercyMe, Lauren Daigle, for KING & COUNTRY, Michael W. Smith and more.

Friday, November 1 – Saturday, December 14 at 3:00 am ET on streaming-only channel 787

Friday, December 20 – Thursday, December 26 at 3:00 am ET on channel 63

70s/80s Christmas (via streaming on channel 783)

Sing-a-long to the biggest and most familiar Christmas and holiday songs from the 70s & 80s.

Friday, November 1 – Thursday, December 26 at 3:00 am ET

Rockin' Xmas (via streaming on channel 784)

The Rockin' Xmas Channel features classic Christmas songs that rock including hits, rarities, live tracks and some that might make you laugh.

Friday, November 1 – Thursday, December 26 at 3:00 am ET

Holiday Chill-Out (via streaming on channel 785)

SiriusXM brings you a 24/7 Holiday Chill-Out channel featuring downtempo electronic holiday music from artists like Kaskade, Lost Frequencies. DJ Style and more.

Friday, November 1 – Thursday, December 26 at 3:00 am ET

Jazz Holidays (via streaming on channel 786)

Fire up the chestnuts and be prepared to bop along under the mistletoe with Christmas favorites from classic legends and contemporary jazz stars alike. Featuring songs from Ella Fitzgerald, Kenny G, Count Basie Orchestra, Diana Krall, Wynton Marsalis, Dave Koz, and Vince Guaraldi.

Friday, November 1 – Thursday, December 26 at 3:00 am ET

New Year's Nation (via satellite on channel 30)

New Year's Nation is custom-created to serve as the ultimate soundtrack to New Year's Eve parties around the country. The channel will feature the biggest, upbeat party hits from genres across SiriusXM's music platform.

Saturday, December 28 – Thursday, January 2 at 3:00 am ET.

