SiriusXM to Launch New Polling Show on What Americans Really Think Hosted by Political Analyst, Pollster Kristen Soltis Anderson

Each week on her exclusive SiriusXM program, Anderson will analyze the freshest new data to determine what can be learned about hot political topics and cultural trends. Through interviews with both established experts and emerging voices on the political scene, Anderson will dig in to current data and break down what it means for the future course of politics. The inaugural show will include a deep dive into the 2018 midterm elections and explore where polling went right and wrong, and what can be learned from the election results.

Throughout her career, Anderson has worked as a respected pollster and political analyst. She was named to TIME's list of "30 Under 30 Changing the World," one of ELLE's 2016 "Most Compelling Women in Washington," and The New York Times Magazine featured her research on millennial attitudes. In addition to co-founding Echelon Insights, a research and analytics firm, Anderson is also an ABC News Political Contributor, Washington Examiner columnist, and author of The Selfie Vote: Where Millennials Are Leading America (And How Republicans Can Keep Up).

"Kristen has an incredible ability to make polling and data accessible and interesting to a broad audience," said Megan Liberman, Senior Vice President of News, Talk, and Entertainment at SiriusXM. "Her insights into the public's views on politics and social issues and her expertise on the Millennial generation will be terrific additions to SiriusXM's news coverage."

"I'm so excited to have a chance to go beyond the news of the day and really cover the underlying trendlines that tell us where America is heading," said Anderson. "From generational changes to tech and consumer trends, my SiriusXM show will dig into what's happening now and what's happening next that's driving our politics."

