Sirnaomics to Present at 2019 BIO CEO & Investor Conference

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Jan. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sirnaomics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of RNAi therapeutics against cancer and fibrotic diseases, today announced that the management will present and conduct face-to-face meetings at the 2019 BIO CEO & Investor Conference, to be held in New York, NY on February 11-12.

Patrick Y. Lu, PhD., Founder and CEO of Sirnaomics, is scheduled to present on Monday, February 11 at 11:15 a.m. Eastern Time. Dr. Lu will share an overview of the Company's differentiated RNAi technology platform that leverages proprietary polypeptide nanoparticle (PNP) drug delivery system, as well as robust clinical pipeline of RNAi therapeutics spanning oncology and anti-fibrosis indications.

About Sirnaomics, Inc.

Sirnaomics, Inc., a leading privately held biopharmaceutical company for discovery and development of RNAi therapeutics, is a Delaware corporation headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland, USA, with subsidiaries in Suzhou and Guangzhou, China. The company's mission is to develop novel therapeutics to alleviate human suffering and advance patient care in areas of high unmet medical need. The guiding principles of the company are: Innovation, Global Vision with a Patient Centered focus. Members of the senior management team have a great deal of combined experience in the biopharmaceutical industry, financial, clinical and business management in both the USA and China. The company is supported by funding from institutional investors, corporate partnerships and government grants. Sirnaomics has developed a strong portfolio of intellectual property with an enriched product pipeline. The therapeutic areas of focus include oncology and anti-fibrotic therapeutics. Learn more at www.sirnaomics.com.

CONTACT:

Michael Molyneaux MD MBA

Chief Medical Officer

Sirnaomics, Inc.

michaelmolyneaux@sirnaomics.com

ICR Healthcare

Investors:

Stephanie Carrington

Tel: +1 646 277 1282

Email: Stephanie.Carrington@icrinc.com

Media:

James Heins

Tel: +1 203 682 8251

Email: James.Heins@icrinc.com

SOURCE Sirnaomics, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.sirnaomics.com

