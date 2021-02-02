Sirnaomics to Present at Medical Dermatology Summit

GAITHERSBURG, Md. and SUZHOU BIOBAY, China, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sirnaomics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of RNAi therapeutics against cancer and fibrotic diseases, today announced that it will be presenting results from a recently completed Phase 2a clinical study of the company's lead drug candidate, STP705, for treatment of squamous cell skin cancer, at the 19th Annual South Beach Symposium Medical Dermatology Summit. The virtual conference runs from Feb. 5-7, 2021.

Title: Innovation in the Treatment of NMSC: siRNA STP705 for SCC in situ

Presented by: Mark Steven Nestor , M.D., Ph.D.; Director, Center for Cosmetic Enhancement, Center for Clinical and Cosmetic Research in Aventura, Florida

, M.D., Ph.D.; Director, Center for Cosmetic Enhancement, Center for Clinical and Cosmetic Research in The presentation will be available for viewing for one year via the conference website, starting at 2:45PM ET on Saturday, February 6, 2021

About STP705

Sirnaomics' leading product candidate, STP705, is a siRNA (small interfering RNA) therapeutic that takes advantage of a dual-targeted inhibitory property and polypeptide nanoparticle (PNP)-enhanced delivery to directly knock down both TGF-β1 and COX-2 gene expression. The product candidate has received IND approvals from both the US FDA and Chinese NMPA, including treatments for Liver cancer, non-melanoma skin cancer, and hypertrophic scar. STP705 has also received three Orphan Drug Designations from the US FDA for treatment of cholangiocarcinoma, primary sclerosing cholangitis and Hepatocellular Carcinoma. Preclinical animal models, as well as recent human tissue analysis from our isSCC study using STP705, have demonstrated statistically significant gene target knockdown as well as reduction in many tumor biomarkers that are common to multiple different tumor types. We have also witnessed in both our animal and human data improvement in T-cell penetration in multiple tumor types. These effects may lead to improved tumor response via oncogenic biomarker reduction and increase in T-cell penetration, which has the potential to enhance the activity of traditional chemotherapy and immune checkpoint inhibitor efficacies via T-cell enhancement. Based on the results of the STP705 Phase 2a trial, Sirnaomics intends to initiate a Phase 2b trial of STP705 in patients with isSCC, Bowen's disease.

About Sirnaomics, Inc.

Sirnaomics, Inc., a leading privately held biopharmaceutical company for discovery and development of RNAi therapeutics, is a Delaware corporation headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland, USA, with subsidiaries in Suzhou and Guangzhou, China. The company's mission is to develop novel therapeutics to alleviate human suffering and advance patient care in areas of high unmet medical need. The guiding principles of the company are: Innovation, Global Vision with a Patient Centered focus. Members of the senior management team have a combined experience in the biopharmaceutical industry, spanning research and development, clinical development, regulatory affairs, and financial and business management in both the USA and China. The company is supported by funding from institutional investors and corporate partnerships. Sirnaomics has developed a strong portfolio of intellectual property with an enriched product pipeline. The therapeutic areas of focus include oncology, anti-fibrotic, anti-viral, and metabolic therapeutics. Learn more at www.sirnaomics.com.

Contact:

Sirnaomics:

Michael Molyneaux, MD, MBA

Chief Medical Officer

Email: [email protected]

Investors:

Stephanie Carrington

Tel: +1 646 277 1282

Email : [email protected]

Media:

Mark Corbae

Tel: +1 203 682 8288

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Sirnaomics, Inc.

