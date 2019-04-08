Sirnaomics to Present at World Orphan Drug Congress 2019

GAITHERSBURG, Md., April 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sirnaomics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of RNAi therapeutics against cancer and fibrotic diseases, today announced that the Company's management will present its platform technology and discuss the potential clinical utility of RNAi therapeutics at the World Orphan Drug Congress USA 2019 on April 10-12 in Oxon Hill, Maryland.

Presentation Title: Development of RNAi Therapeutics for Treatment of Cholangiocarcinoma (an orphan indication)

Speaker: Patrick Lu, PhD., President and Chief Executive Officer of Sirnaomics

Date & Time: April 11, 4:20 pm ET

Dr. Lu will introduce the company's leading siRNA drug candidate STP705 for treatment of cholangiocarcinoma and primary sclerosing cholangitis, both of those treatments have been designated as orphan drug indications. Sirnaomics' unique polypeptide nanoparticle (PNP) system allows efficient liver delivery beyond just hepatocyte and has a tumor microenvironment (TME) targeting property. These technical strengths enable STP705 reach to liver cell types involving in liver fibrosis progression and TME for I/O combination therapy.

About Sirnaomics, Inc.

Sirnaomics, Inc., a leading privately held biopharmaceutical company for discovery and development of RNAi therapeutics, is a Delaware corporation headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland, USA, with subsidiaries in Suzhou and Guangzhou, China. The Company's mission is to develop novel therapeutics to alleviate human suffering and advance patient care in areas of high unmet medical need. The guiding principles of the company are: Innovation, Global Vision with a Patient Centered focus. Members of the senior management team have a great deal of combined experience in the biopharmaceutical industry, financial, clinical and business management in both the USA and China. The company is supported by funding from institutional investors, corporate partnerships and government grants. Sirnaomics has developed a strong portfolio of intellectual property with an enriched product pipeline. The therapeutic areas of focus include oncology and anti-fibrotic therapeutics. Learn more at www.sirnaomics.com.

