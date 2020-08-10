SIRVA Earns Highest Average Score in Relocation Mortgage Overall Satisfaction

CHICAGO, Aug. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SIRVA Worldwide Relocation and Moving, the leading global relocation and moving service provider, received the highest average score for its mortgage product among national competitors in the 26th Nationwide Relocating Employee Survey by Trippel Survey & Research, LLC©.

SIRVA Mortgage is a national mortgage lender which provides the unique benefit of rate shopping for its consumers and specializes in offering customers flexibility and guidance throughout the homebuying experience. In "overall satisfaction" SIRVA Mortgage earned a score of 8.86 out of 10, the highest score from the largest relocation industry mortgage providers.

"These outstanding results can be attributed to our dedicated team members who care deeply about providing the right solutions and the best experiences for our clients and their employees," said Tom Oberdorf, CEO of SIRVA, Inc. "Our SIRVA Mortgage team along with all our workforce around the globe take pride in execution, believe in always taking a customer first-approach, and continually strive to build on the technology, user experience, procedures, and services that will help exceed our clients' expectations."

About SIRVA

SIRVA Worldwide Relocation and Moving is a global leader in moving and relocation services, offering solutions for mobility programs to companies of every size. With 58 locations in 177 countries, we offer unmatched global breadth supported by localized attention and innovative technology that strikes the right balance of self service and human support. From relocation and household goods to commercial moving and storage, our portfolio of Brands (SIRVA, SIRVA Mortgage, Team Relocations, Allied, northAmerican and SMARTBOX) provides the only integrated moving/relocation solution in the industry. By leveraging our global network, we deliver a superior experience that only a "one-stop shop" can provide.

