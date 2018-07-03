Sirved Announces a New Menu-Based Search Engine App That Empowers People to Find What They Are Craving

WINDSOR, Ontario, May 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Sirved.com is a new search engine and mobile app tool dedicated to menu discovery that empowers people to find rare, unusual, obscure foods and almost any food people crave, served at local restaurants in any city or town.

Unlike major search engines like Google or Bing, which can only find restaurant listings, Sirved helps people find the exact food they are craving.

Owners Jonathan Leslie and Kyle Brown (PRNewsfoto/Sirved.com)

Jonathan Leslie, alongside co-founder Kyle Brown and Chief Technology Officer Derek Watts of Sirved have utilized A.I. (Artificial Intelligence) algorithms and new techniques for organizing big data. They have successfully developed a laser-fast, laser-focused menu search engine that empowers people to search for the exact food they are craving and to find it in a local restaurant. Finding a restaurant menu and specific food items online is hard - Sirved makes it as easy.

The head office of Sirved, located in Windsor, Ontario, hosts a team of young, successful entrepreneurs and super geeks who've created a new kind of search algorithm, combined with big data that indexes all of the menu items at each restaurant in your city or town. In mere fractions of a second, Sirved connects hungry people with the meal they're craving.

For example: When people search for "tikka masala," Sirved will give you a list of every restaurant with this on the menu, show you where it's listed on the menu, as well as the restaurant information (distance, address, contact, etc.). This iOS and android menu app also works exceptionally well for common foods like wings, burgers, steak, etc.

"Maximizing the local listings for restaurant menus is an easy and free way to utilize organic search while helping restaurants gain exposure online," says Leslie. "We've created a win/win scenario where we help restaurants connect with new customers in new ways while boosting the usage of our app."

Sirved is holding a monthly contest. Users can try the Sirved app today for a chance to win.

Sirved is hosting a fun and easy competition for people willing to give their amazing app a try. It's easy and free to enter, and winners are announced monthly. To get started, download Sirved from the app store. For a quick link for easy download, visit: go.sirved.com/download

Once downloaded, users can simply search the restaurant menu app for a unique or interesting food item like gyros or tikka masala. Then pick a restaurant that has the dish and take a screenshot of the restaurant menu with the dish on it. Share it on social media (Facebook, Twitter or Instagram) with the tags @getsirved and #findyourfood – and automatically be entered into the monthly giveaway. Up to five submissions allowed per day. Every submission earns an entry. There will be two prizes drawn each month, one randomly across all entries (get a contest entry for every submission, up to five per day) and one prize for the most unique find. Some restaurants offer rare and unique dishes. Sirved will choose one winner for the most unique dish each month. So, have fun, be creative and find your food! The big prize for May is a $100 dining experience gift card and the prize for most unique find is $50 "find your food" gift card. Visit the Sirved website to see a list of monthly prizes and winners at https://www.sirved.com/blog/contest.

Competition terms and conditions: Sirved may publish the name, city and the unique dish entrants find on Sirved through the website.

Please contact Scott Wilson to book an interview with one of the owners. scott@sirved.com 289-259-8059

