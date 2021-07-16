SIS named to Accounting Today's VAR 100 List

DULUTH, Ga., July 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SIS is proud to once again be included in the Accounting Today's VAR 100 List. SIS moved up to the #34 spot on the 2021 list. SIS continues to grow our practice and invest in the development of our Construct365 IP to extend Microsoft's Dynamics 365 Finance & Supply Chain Management solution offerings.

Our 25 years of experience with Microsoft ERP and CRM technology and business accounting applications, has qualified SIS to be a trusted partner for project driven organizations and their adoption of a digital transformation strategy.

"We are thrilled to make the prestigious Accounting Today's VAR 100 list," states Mark Kershteyn, SIS Partner. "We are excited about the future and value that Microsoft Dynamics 365 brings to our prospects and customers."

About Accounting Today:

Accounting Today is a leading provider of online business news for the accounting community, offering breaking news, in-depth features, and a host of resources and services.

About SIS, LLC:

SIS has been delivering Business Management Solutions powered by Microsoft Dynamics for over 25 years for project-driven organizations. That's more than two and a half decades of successful projects with 360 visibility, easy access, and accurate reporting. We seamlessly sync our industry-specific certified IP Construct365, Advanced Labor, Project Cost Management, Field Data Capture, and Project Management to Microsoft Dynamics 365 Finance, SCM, and CRM. This means our clients get the most complete and integrated business management solutions anywhere around. From the field to the back office, working with SIS prepares you for smooth processes, total mobility, and efficiencies in places you never knew they could exist.

For more information visit https://www.sisn.com or contact us at [email protected].

