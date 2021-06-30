SIS named to Bob Scott's Top 100 2021 VARS List

DULUTH, Ga., June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SIS is proud to once again be named to Bob Scott's Top 100 2020 VARS list. The top 100 re sellers are chosen from organizations specializing in the sale and the implementation of Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) and Accounting Software.

"We want to congratulate this year's class of Bob Scott's Top 100 VARs," said Bob Scott, executive editor of ERP Global Insights (formerly known as Bob Scott's Insights). "This selection represents recognition of leaders in this important field."

The selection is based on annual revenue generated by each reseller. A special report that includes names of the organizations selected for this year's Top 100 list, ranked by revenue, is downloadable at http://www.erpglobalinsights.com.

Bob Scott has been informing and entertaining the mid-market financial software community via his email newsletters for 22 years. He has published this information via the Bob Scott's Insights newsletter—now known as ERP Global Insights—and website since 2009.

He has covered this market for nearly 30 years through print and electronic publications, first as technology editor of Accounting Today and then as the Editor of Accounting Technology from 1997 through 2009. He has covered the traditional tax and accounting profession during the same time and has continued to address that market

SIS has been delivering Business Management Solutions powered by Microsoft Dynamics for over 25 years for project-driven organizations. That's more than two and a half decades of successful projects with 360 visibility, easy access, and accurate reporting. We seamlessly sync our industry-specific certified IP, like Advanced Labor, Project Cost Management, and Field Data Capture, to Microsoft Dynamics 365 Finance, SCM, and CRM. This means our clients get the most complete and integrated business management solutions anywhere around. From the field to the back office, working with SIS prepares you for smooth processes, total mobility, and efficiencies in places you never knew they could exist.

For more information visit https://www.sisn.com

