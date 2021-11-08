Sisco Sapena buys 41,000 shares of Lleida.net in a transaction of almost 200,000 euros

MADRID, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The CEO and founder of Lleida.net (BME: LLN) (EPA: ALLLN) (OTCQX: LLEIF), Sisco Sapena, acquired last Friday 41.000 new shares of the company.

The purchase, executed at a weighted average price of EUR 4.67, was reported to the Spanish regulators.

The total amount of the transaction exceeds 191,600 euros.

Sapena now owns 34% of the company with this purchase, listed in Madrid, Paris, and New York.

Sapena has bought shares in the company he founded in 1995 on five occasions this year.

This purchase brings the number of shares acquired throughout 2021 to 102,300 shares, demonstrating Sapena's confidence in the company's future.

Last September, Sapena also announced the sale of the equivalent of three percent of the company to a group of investors specialized in BME Growth in a transaction worth more than 2.23 million euros.

On October 27, it announced its firm decision to purchase the Spanish technology company Indenova for 7.1 million euros. Lleida.net's General Shareholders' Meeting has been called for December 29 to ratify the transaction.

Likewise, last Thursday, November 4, it presented its results for the third quarter of 2021, which showed an increase in sales of its SaaS segment by 26 percent up to the third quarter of 2021, compared to the same period of 2020.

As of September 30 of this year, the company had sold €4.7 million worth of SaaS aggregate or 984,000 more than it had marketed in the first three quarters of 2020.

Lleida.net is Europe's leading company in the registered e-signature, e-notification and e-contracting industry.

With more than 200 patents received from over 60 countries internationally, Lleida.net has one of the industry's most robust intellectual property portfolios.

The company has offices in 18 countries and clients in more than 50 countries, including financial institutions, insurance companies, utilities, and governments.

It has been consistently earning money for 21 quarters with positive Ebitda, or five years.

