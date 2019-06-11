Sisense Brings Power to the Builders With New Cloud-Native Linux Platform, Insights to Everyone With Predictive AI Technology

NEW YORK, June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sisense, the world's leading modern platform for analytics builders, kicked off its second annual customer conference, Sisense Eureka!, with a series of product innovations designed to help developers, data scientists and business analysts simplify complex data and provide insights to everyone across a business.

The first major announcement, Cloud-Native Sisense, is a new cloud-native Linux architecture of Sisense's analytics platform. The Cloud-Native Sisense platform has been completely rearchitected on a containerized microservices architecture that is multi-cloud and leverages Linux OS, coupled with best-of-breed technologies, like Docker containers and Kubernetes orchestration. As the preferred OS for cloud-based and other complex deployments, Linux is leveraged by a large share of today's most data-driven companies. Cloud-Native Sisense integrates with infrastructure to enable faster delivery, high-resiliency, native dev-ops support and scalability. The architecture is supported on all major cloud providers including Amazon AWS, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud. It provides the full Sisense platform including the Elastic Data Hub, which offers both live in-database connectivity to all major cloud databases, as well as Sisense's proprietary In-Chip™ Performance Accelerator.

With Sisense's new AI-augmented analytics capability, AI Exploration Paths, clients will find visualizations and widgets generated automatically that anticipate the "next question" from a business user without the involvement of a business analyst. Sisense's AI-driven augmented capabilities uniquely leverage anonymized user behavior data to instantaneously deliver statistically relevant insights and suggest new perspectives on how to explore data directly within a user dashboard.

These innovations and more will be on display at Sisense Eureka!, where 1,000 industry experts will converge to learn new ways to make an impact with data analytics. The conference includes two days of speakers and presentations, including a keynote address from Steve Wozniak, the co-founder of Apple, Inc. and a true builder.

"With the addition of our latest AI technology, we're helping empower our business users to answer questions they have never thought to ask. And with our cloud-native architecture, we're opening up the power of Sisense to a new set of builders to operate in their preferred workflow," said Dr. Guy Levy-Yurista, Chief Strategy Officer at Sisense. "We're excited to bring together builders of all kinds – data scientists, engineers, business users, company builders, analysts and more – at Sisense Eureka! this week as we take modern cloud data analytics to the next level."

The conference will also highlight the power of the Sisense platform following its recent merger with Periscope Data, including demonstrations of the complete, end-to-end data analytics solution the merged platform will soon provide. The combined company now serves more than 2,000 clients around the world, including Fortune 500 companies and smaller startups alike, all of whom utilize Sisense to turn deep data insights into action with the speed, power and flexibility they need to gain a competitive advantage.

