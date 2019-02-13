Sisense Named Overall Winner in Best Places to Work Award

NEW YORK, Feb. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sisense , disrupting the BI market by simplifying business analytics for complex data, today announced that it was named the overall winner by Business Intelligence Group in its Best Places to Work awards for 2019. The awards recognized 18 companies across small-, medium-, and large-company categories, as well as public companies, multinationals, and global enterprises, based on online surveys filled out by employees of nominated organizations. Sisense was named overall winner across all the firms within the awards, which identify companies helping their employees accelerate their careers, knowledge, and performance.

Sisense has long supported helping employees connect to their passions, as well as numerous training and networking opportunities - professional and otherwise - throughout the year. Sisense also emphasizes employee balance, with 'no-email' three-day weekends following the breakneck run-up to the end of each quarter. These programs are part of a broader initiative at Sisense to empower and advance people, helping them grow professionally and personally at the firm, while also maintaining balance in their personal lives.

"It is clear that employee performance and engagement are keys to the success at Sisense," said Maria Jimenez, Chief Nominations Officer of Business Intelligence Group. "The Best Places to Work awards program puts the power of determining winners into the hands of employees, and they have spoken: Congratulations to Sisense for being named the top place to work, as judged by the people who work there."

Employee balance and engagement is an essential part of the culture at Sisense. Sisense has numerous "mash-up" activities that allow Sisense employees to connect with their passions outside work, such as volunteering and running clubs. Sisense also promotes a culture of transparency, with open town-halls where anyone can ask any business-related question and have it answered. The bottom line is retention and growth: Sisense promotes training, mentorship and networking events, and now over 30% of Sisense employees have advanced their careers at the firm through promotions, and role changes.

"Sisense strives to create a workplace that encourages diversity of thought, innovation and care," said Amir Orad, Chief Executive Officer of Sisense. "At Sisense, we believe that we are all building the company together - reaching incredible heights due to our outstanding people - and that effort was recently reflected in the company being called out as being the top performer for culture and ethics by Gartner in its most recent Magic Quadrant report, in addition to having the best overall customer experience. Our amazing team is what allows us to deliver these great results, and so we're very proud to be recognized as overall winner in the prestigious Business Intelligence Group's Best Places to Work award for 2019."

