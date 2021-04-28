SiShield's Antimicrobial Disinfectant and Surface Coating (SiS 200D RTU) Has Been Added to the Environmental Protection Agency's List N: Disinfectants for Use Against SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19)

ATLANTA, April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SiShield Technologies Inc., headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, announces that its SiS 200D RTU (EPA Registration 75174-10) has been added to the EPA's List N , the list of disinfectants for use against SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19). When tested at an GLP accredited laboratory, SiS 200D RTU was found to eliminate 99.99% of Human Coronavirus Strain 229 E, ATCC VR-740 on hard, nonporous environmental surfaces, at a contact time of 10 minutes. The laboratory tests conducted met all standard EPA practices to assess viricidal activity of chemicals intended for the disinfection of innate, non-porous environmental surfaces, including organic soil load, and exposure temperatures.

SiS 200D RTU (Ready-to-use) is a water-based solution of a stabilized organosilane antimicrobial and disinfectant that is effective against a broad spectrum of bacteria, viruses, and fungi. It is the world's first patented water-based, durable, non-toxic, relatively safe, and non-flammable, non-leaching and non-migrating (after it is bound), odorless and colorless disinfectant and microbiostatic agent. SiS 200D RTU is a one-step disinfectant and antimicrobial cleaner that can be used in hospitals, schools and homes, farm and animal care premises, as well as industrial, institutional and public facilities. This product is registered with the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) as a disinfectant and microbiostatic agent. Additionally, SiS 200D RTU has been found to be effective against the highly pathogenic Avian Influenza A (H5N1) virus, MRSA, and has Fungicidal Efficacy against Trichophyton Mentagrophytes, (based on completed and certified tests results by a GLP independent lab), as well as other non-health related organisms, such as bacteria, mold, mildew, and fungus that may cause odor, stain, discoloration and deterioration of the treated product. Once properly applied, the active ingredient forms a protective, invisible layer on the surface that becomes an integral part of the surface.

ABOUT SISHIELD

SiShield's proprietary antimicrobial technology can be used to modify any surface on a molecular level, rendering those surfaces and products free from microbial contamination and cross contamination. SiShield's mission is to be the leading supplier of antimicrobial products through innovation, vast experience, and dedication to meeting its customer's antimicrobial needs. SiShield is committed to delivering the best quality products and technical service available. For more information on the patented technology, please visit www.sishield.com .

