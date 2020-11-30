Siskinds LLP Announces that a Settlement Has Been Reached in the Class Action Against Canadian Solar

TORONTO, Nov. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Canadian Solar Securities Class Action



Notice of Settlement Approval



Court File No. C-710-10



www.CanadianSolarSettlement.ca



THIS NOTICE MAY AFFECT YOUR RIGHTS. PLEASE READ CAREFULLY.

Did you hold or purchase shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (Canadian Solar) between May 26, 2009 to and including June 1, 2010?

A settlement has been reached in the class action against Canadian Solar and certain of its current and former officers and directors alleging misrepresentations made in certain of Canadian Solar's oral statements and public disclosures released between May 26, 2009 and June 1, 2010.

The Defendants have agreed to pay the total amount of $13,000,000.00 USD in settlement of the class action (the "Settlement").

The Settlement is a compromise of disputed claims and is not an admission of liability or wrongdoing by Canadian Solar or any of the other Defendants.

The Settlement has been approved by the Ontario Superior Court of Justice (the "Court"). The Court has appointed Epiq Class Action Services Canada Inc. as the Administrator of the Settlement.

To be eligible for compensation, class members must submit a duly completed Claim Form to the Administrator no later than May 31, 2021. If you do not submit a claim by this deadline, you may not be able to claim a portion of the Settlement and your claim may be extinguished.

For more information about your rights and how to exercise them, see the Long-Form Notice of Settlement Approval available online at www.CanadianSolarSettlement.ca or contact the Administrator at:

Canadian Solar Securities Class Action Settlement Administrator

c/o Epiq Class Action Services Canada Inc.

P.O. Box 507 STN B

Ottawa ON K1P 5P6

Email: [email protected]

Telephone: 1-833-683-5858

Fax: 1-866-262-0816

www.CanadianSolarSettlement.ca

SOURCE Siskinds LLP