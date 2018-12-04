SISMICA Announced Chile's Participation in Miami Art Week 2018

SANTIAGO, Chile, Dec. 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- SISMICA, the network for Chilean fine arts, announced the country's participation in Miami Art Week 2018. From December 4 through the 9, Miami will welcome 9 Chilean galleries to three of its main fairs: Aninat Isabel and Die Ecke to Untitled, AMS to Art Miami, and Artespacio, Factoría Santa Rosa, La Sala, Espora, Isabel Croxatto, Aninat Isabel, and NAC to PINTA Miami. This is SISMICA's first intervention in the continent's most important event for visual arts.

SISMICA is the joint effort of ProChile (Ministry of Foreign Relations' entity dedicated to promoting Chile's exports), and the AGAC (Association of Chilean Contemporary Art Galleries). "It was created as ProChile's newest brand, with the goal of promoting and positioning Chilean art in the international art scene. Acting as a platform, it strengthens Chilean's fine arts presence around the globe." Explained Germán Rocca, Trade Commissioner ProChile Miami.

Nine galleries will be distributed through three fairs. PINTA Miami , through their PINTA Countries Section, will feature a selection from Artespacio, Factoría Santa Rosa, La Sala, Espora, Isabel Croxatto, Aninat Gallery, and NAC. These selection at PINTA will be curated by Matias Allende. Art Miami welcomes AMS, who will be showcasing the works of Nicolas Radic. Untitled will be showcasing Lotty Rosenfeld, Mariana Najmanovich and Monica Bengoa from Aninat Isabel and Francisca Benitez, Felipe Mujica, Cristobal Lehyt, and Johanna Unzueta from Die Ecke.

"We are thrilled with this first participation in Miami Art Week," explained Carlos Willson, Director of SISMICA. "By supporting our galleries and artists, we want collectors and art enthusiast from all over the world to see Chile's offerings to the art panorama." SISMICA's efforts will be joined by the first ProChile Innovation Summit, which will take place December 3 and 4 at the Light Box Miami and, whose main goal is to present Chilean enterprise to the US, its contributions, exchange experiences and connect them with local players.

