Sister Jean Celebrates 100th Birthday with LEGO Likeness

"We wanted to create something memorable for Sister Jean," said Greg Nuse, Master Model Builder at LEGOLAND Discovery Center. "We studied Sister Jean meticulously in order to create this look-a-like, complete with Loyola colors, striped scarf and glasses. We were fortunate to be able to present it to her in person for her 100 th birthday," added Nuse. The custom statue is more than 2.5 feet tall, took more than 30 hours to build and included 10,000 LEGO bricks and every detail, including a special pair of Sister Jean sneakers.

Kids and families that are fans of Loyola and Sister Jean can get up close to the LEGO look-a-like when they enter LEGOLAND Discovery Center Chicago now until the end of October. After that, the Sister Jean LEGO statue will move from the family attraction to have a new permanent home in Loyola University's Gentile Arena so fans can cheer on the Ramblers alongside the real and LEGO Sister Jean for years to come.

In honor of celebrating 100 amazing years, LEGOLAND Discovery Center donated 100 tickets to a charity of Sister Jean's choice, Misericordia, a community of care for children and adults with developmental disabilities. Children from the community will be welcome to explore the ultimate indoor LEGO playground and create lasting memories.

VIDEO OF SISTER JEAN RECEIVING LEGO STATUE: bit.ly/2Z1TPTp

