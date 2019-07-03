Sister of 9/11 Victim to Donate Percentage of Company's Sales to 9/11 First Responders' Charity

NEW YORK, July 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Moved by the plight of 9/11 first responder Luis Alvarez, who passed away less than three weeks after giving his final testimony to Congress in support of the September 11 Victim Compensation Fund, Amazon entrepreneur Lori Barzvi, owner of ForGuy, LLC, is donating a percentage of her profits from sales beginning tomorrow, July 4, to 911 Health Watch, an organization that provides services for first responders and victims and lobbies to ensure that the government is providing all necessary benefits.

Barzvi's original product, My Solemate, was born from her love of dancing and the need to find an all-in-one product combining soap and a pumice scrubber to rehabilitate her beaten-down feet.

Barzvi, who lost her brother, Guy, in the attacks of 9/11, recovered from that tragedy and the subsequent loss of her family business a few years later to launch a highly successful foot care product, My Solemate, on Amazon. She named her company FORGUY, LLC, as the decision to strike out and form her own company was based in part on a conversation she had with her brother the night before his death when he commented that he was unhappy in his job. Her Love, Lori brand of foot care and foot health products was born, and she had nearly instant success with My Solemate, a product that pairs an emollient soap, formulated with a blend of essential oils to prevent against athlete's foot, with a pumice stone scrubber that enables the user to exfoliate his or her feet directly after washing.

"I've enjoyed a lot of success with my products, and it's all a tribute in honor of my brother," Barzvi says. "Not a day goes by when I don't think of the heroic people whom I know tried to save his life, and I was floored when I saw the hearings recently, including Jon Stewart's impassioned plea for action on behalf of those legendary first responders.

As a country, we'll never be able to thank them properly for what they did that day, but for me and FORGUY, LLC, it's an honor to take some small part of our success and do what we can to help such a deserving group of people."

To participate in the promotion, simply visit Amazon and search for Love, Lori, visit https://amzn.to/32617U3 or click here to go directly to the page.

Funds will be donated from all sales, beginning 12:01 a.m. EDT, on July 4. "I can't think of a better way to celebrate America's birthday," says Barzvi, "than to help, in some small way, those who lifted our nation up during one of the darkest periods in our history, and through this promotion, my customers can do the same. It's a win-win, and I'm so thankful to have the opportunity to give back."

For more information on FORGUY, LLC, please contact Lori Barzvi at (917) 887-0247 or lori@love-lori.com.

my-solemate.jpg

My Solemate

my-solemate-with-activated-charcoal.jpg

My Solemate with Activated Charcoal

The My Solemate line has expanded to include detoxifying activated charcoal.

foot-finish.jpg

Foot Finish

Love, Lori's foot cream is a favorite for sufferers of athlete's foot.

shower-foot-massager-scrubber.jpg

Shower Foot Massager & Scrubber

This scrubber gets feet effortlessly clean while delivering a relaxing massager.

