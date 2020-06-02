Site Search Solution Funnelback releases a Program Finder to fortify higher education admissions.

Although reported as the #1 goal of prospective students visiting a school's website, the process of exploring majors and programs remains outdated and clunky at most institutions. Many colleges and universities struggle to build a custom tool due to budget restrictions, a lack of time, or competing online learning priorities.

Aligned with its commitment to higher education and providing an accurate, fast, and secure search, Funnelback is dedicated to the success of both the higher education Institutions and the student populations they serve.

Colleges and Universities that utilize the Funnelback Program Finder can enjoy the following:

Out-the-box template that's quick to deploy

Best of breed search and navigation user experience

No data migration required: use your existing program and course content repository

Increased visibility of high value programs and courses

Custom summaries, including rich media and calls to action

Full Funnelback Analytics Suite included so you can understand user behavior and intent

A Funnelback Program Finder subscription includes:

Full product access including Analytics and Auditing suite

Hosting with an uptime guarantee of 99.9%

Software warranty service

Upgrades to new product versions

24/7 Access to support

No restrictions on search query volumes or user accounts

Gioan Tran, Funnelback Product Manager, notes: "Leveraging our years of industry experience and deep technical knowledge, we wanted to create an intuitive search experience to help prospective and current students, to ultimately, decide their career paths."

With the pandemic driving students, parents, and prospects to re-evaluate their choices and investment in education, it's never been more crucial for colleges and universities to put their best foot forward and put a spotlight on their programs. The new Program Finder can appear as a large search bar on the home page, encouraging prospects and current students to find the path that most inspires them. As always, Funnelback's license includes 24/7 support and access to the Funnelback Analytics Suite.

About Funnelback

Funnelback is the leading-edge Search and Insight Engine, recognized by leading analysts as a Challenger insight engine. Funnelback empowers your organization to create better, more personalized user experiences and the strategic insights to drive conversions.

