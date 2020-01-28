SITE Thailand wins Rising Star Award

SITE Thailand was established last year during the SITE Global Conference 2019 in Bangkok with 22 members. Its membership has since grown to 30, comprising destination management companies, hotels, event planners and trade associations.

The Rising Star Award recognises SITE Thailand's steady membership growth, varied activities, strong support for SITE's Young Leaders Program, defined leadership structure, timely submission of reports during the qualifying period and overall resilience and performance.

Thailand's other winner at the conference is Max Boontawee Jantasuwan, Founding CEO of Events Travel Asia in Bangkok, and SITE Thailand Chapter President. He won the Kevin Forde Spirit Award 2019, which is given each year to the individual who best exemplifies the generosity of time and energy that Kevin Forde had for fellow incentive travel professionals and volunteerism.

