Sitecore Accelerates Toward One Unified Platform to Own the Entire Content Lifecycle

SAN FRANCISCO, July 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sitecore®, a global leader in digital experience management software, today announced the mid-year releases of Sitecore® Experience PlatformTM and Sitecore Content HubTM, delivering new features and product upgrades enabling marketers to more easily deliver rich, personalized experiences to any digital touchpoint. In addition, updates to Sitecore's Managed Cloud offerings provide more advanced capabilities that empower customers to achieve faster time to market and greater cost control, while also retaining the customizability required in enterprise deployments.

"This phase of the integration between our upgraded experience management and data asset management platforms deliver on Sitecore's vision to own the entire content lifecycle in a seamless way," said Desta Price, executive vice president of product management at Sitecore. "Now our users can expect easier-than-ever management of personalized experiences, from content strategy and planning to delivery and optimization."

The version 9.2 release of Sitecore Experience Platform and version 3.2 release of Sitecore Content Hub greatly simplify the effort for digital marketing teams to plan, create, publish, and deliver rich, relevant, and consistent experiences throughout the customer journey. These include:

Full integration of Sitecore DAM with Sitecore web content management , enabling customers to use Sitecore's best-in-class WCM and DAM systems in a single user experience.

, enabling customers to use Sitecore's best-in-class WCM and DAM systems in a single user experience. Alignment between Sitecore JavaScript Services and Sitecore Experience Accelerator , providing a framework that works together, sharing data, content, and presentation, without customers choosing between development approaches.

, providing a framework that works together, sharing data, content, and presentation, without customers choosing between development approaches. Active Personalization Reporting , allowing marketers to see all running and active personalization on their sites from one location.

, allowing marketers to see all running and active personalization on their sites from one location. Data Purging, empowering organizations to control all the data within their solution to easily cleanse, archive, or purge data to lower costs and also assist with compliance for data privacy regulations such as GDPR.

Sitecore's mid-year updates also mark key enhancements to Sitecore's Managed Cloud offerings that enable businesses to tap the power of cloud computing without the complexity of managing infrastructure and application stacks themselves. Built on Microsoft Azure, Azure SQL Database, Azure Machine Learning, and Dynamics 365, Sitecore Managed Cloud includes:

Support for Sitecore Experience Manager TM (XM), Sitecore Experience Platform (XP), and Sitecore Experience Database TM (xDB)

(XM), Sitecore Experience Platform (XP), and Sitecore Experience Database (xDB) 99.9% availability on topology

24/7 x 365 infrastructure monitoring and support with a 60-minute response time

Dedicated Customer Success Manager, personal onboarding included

Application-level and security monitoring

SOLR, WAF, and CDN support

Disaster recovery and database backup/restore

Compatibility with on-premises environments

Sitecore Managed Cloud Premium builds on these features with support for Sitecore Experience CommerceTM (XC), emergency support response time as little as 15 minutes, and the ability to deploy custom code and topologies.

"In today's market, enterprise organizations are in need of laser-focused content management solutions that will simplify the lives of marketing and IT teams," said Scott Guthrie, executive vice president, Microsoft Cloud + AI Group, "Sitecore and Microsoft will continue to be able to bring solutions to customers that will minimize their barrier to deployment through Sitecore Managed Cloud on Azure."

Sitecore Managed Cloud is available through Microsoft Azure Marketplace and Microsoft AppSource.

